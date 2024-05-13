Saudi authorities agree to postpone execution of Stephen Munyakho

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 – Saudi Arabia has acceded to Kenya’s request to postpone the execution of Stephen Munyakho that was set for Wednesday to allow for further negotiations between all parties.

According to Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei, Kenya will be engaging stakeholders in Nairobi and Riyadh, including religious leaders, to agree on the next urgent steps.

“As we devise strategies to bring this matter to a more acceptable conclusion, and thereby giving both families the closure they so urgently need and deserve, we shall continue to lean on the warm and solid friendship that we have with our Saudi partners, as well as on the goodwill of all Kenyans,” he stated.

Earlier while lauding Kenyans for banding together to help Munyakho’s family raise the Sh150 million, Sing’Oei expressed optimism that diplomatic pathways could resolve the issue.

He expressed “deep concern” about the case and assured the convict’s family of the government’s efforts to broker a deal that would save Munyakho from execution.

“This is a case that has been in the books for a couple of years. This young man (Munyakho) inadvertently occasioned the death of another,” he said noting that Saudi laws provide for payment of blood money by way of compensation or capital punishment.

“The circumstances that this gentleman is in are dire.”

PS Sing’Oei added that he remains optimistic that the Saudi courts would review the sentencing which he described as “egregious”.

“Our hope really is within the next couple of weeks we will be able to know the direction, most likely there will be an opportunity to go back to court for a review off this particular penalty because if you look at it, it’s egregious, it’s almost unattainable it’s almost as if you have no option but to go through the death penalty,” he said.

