Governor Johnson Sakaja's administration seeks to enhance enforcement efforts to recover outstanding charges to improve Nairobi's own-source revenue/FILE

CITY HALL

Sakaja cuts administration, Assembly budget in supplementary spending plan

The 2023/24 Supplementary Budget has cut Public Administration spending by Sh438 million reducing the vote to Sh748 million.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 — City Hall has announced drastic cuts on Public Administration and County Assembly budgets to mobilise resources for key initiatives including school feeding and disaster response.

The 2023/24 Supplementary Budget has cut Public Administration spending by Sh438 million reducing the vote to Sh748 million.

The spending plan spared the County Assembly Sh300 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, slashing its budget by Sh915 million.

“The development budgets for County Public Service Board and Nairobi Revenue Authority scrapped off the budget as the Sectors could not be able to absorb the funds within the current financial year,” City Hall explained.

Key programmes set to benefit from the realignment include bursary and scholarships, stadia construction and markets.

By rationalising the budget in line with own-source revenue collection trends, City Hal seeks to prioritise projects that can be funded in line with fiscal responsibility principles.

City Hall enhanced its emergency response budget to Sh440 million to cater for unforeseen events including flooding that left a trail of destruction in April.

Governor Johnson Sakaja’s administration seeks to enhance enforcement efforts to recover outstanding charges to improve Nairobi’s own-source revenue.

The County Treasury reported gains in revenue mobilisation efforts having realised Sh11.2 billion by May 23 billing the achievement as the best performance since the advent of devolution in 2013.

City Hall proposed to allocate the Nairobi Revenue Authority an additional Sh100 million in the 2024/25 financial year to purchase revenue mobilization vehicles.

