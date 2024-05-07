Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The Governor explained that Dishi na County feeds 184,000 meals per day against an enrolment of 360,000 children, which means more than half of the children have access to the meals/City Hall

CITY HALL

Sakaja asks Senate Accounts Committee to audit Sh45bn NMS spending, Sh16bn debt

Sakaja also told the Senate Accounts Committee to audit incomplete projects.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is now seeking a parliamentary inquiry into spending by the defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) which handled key city functions including infrastructure development.

Sakaja asked the Senate Public Accounts Committee to scrutinize Sh45 billion expenditure incurred by the authority led by Major General Mohamed Badi amid audit queries.

He singled out a Sh16 billion debt as a result of pending bills wondering why the Badi-led outfit left a huge debt burden despite City Hall at the time proving Sh27 billion.

Sakaja also told the Senate Accounts Committee to audit incomplete projects.

He was appearing before the committee to answer audit questions of the 2021/2022 financial year.

Members present suggested that NMS management team be summoned to answer several other audit queries raised by the Auditor General.

Sakaja defended his decision not to pay Sh10 billion accrued in legal fees despite a fierce court battle terming the claims questionable.

He further told the Senate Accounts Committee that paying the bill would grind crucial countu services to a halt.

“To remedy the situation, I had suggested that a task force which would look into the payments should be formed.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A court sitting in Trans nzoia however quashed the move.

Sakaja suggestes that going forward, City Hall should hire internal lawyers and put them on a retainer to avoid such a dilemma.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

CITY HALL

City Hall waives building renovations fees in response to floods

The directive was issued Friday evening in an internal memo by the Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

April 27, 2024

ANTI-TERROR WAR

Nairobi court convicts man planning IS caliphate in East Africa

The court sitting at the Milimani Law Courts found Mohamed Abdi Ali, known by aliases Abu Fidaa, Abu Shuhadaa, and Abu Ramzi, guilty of...

April 13, 2024

County News

KAA says daytime flight operations at Wilson unimpacted by NOTAM

A KAA official told Capital News on Friday that operations at Wilson Airport were running uninterrupted since the facility mostly operates at time time...

April 12, 2024

County News

Senate Energy Committee orders Sakaja’s arrest for frustrating gas blast probe

The committee has accused Sakaja of frustrating a probe into February’s gas explosion in Embakasi's Mradi area that left six dead and scores injured.

April 11, 2024

Top stories

Nairobi Police Chief Bungei Proposes Deployment of Private Security Guards on City Streets

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – Nairobi’s Regional Police Boss, Adamson Bungei, has proposed a strategic plan to deploy Private Security Guards on city streets,...

March 30, 2024

County News

Here is where nightclubs are authorized to operate in Nairobi:

Nightclub locations in the CBD include Tom Mboya Street, Moi Avenue, Kenyatta Avenue, University Way, Koinange Street, Nairobi River, Haile Selassie, Uhuru Highway, River...

March 23, 2024

County News

Sing’oei faults bid by city lawmakers to ban street parties

Sing'oei, commenting on the plan by ward representatives in Nairobi on Monday, said "Cultural events of this nature add value to the soul of...

March 18, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Senators Halt Nairobi Urban Renewal Contracts Pending Public Consultation

The directive came during a session where the committee was addressing a petition submitted by residents from 13 estates in Nairobi affected by the...

February 27, 2024