Sakaja asks Senate Accounts Committee to audit Sh45bn NMS spending, Sh16bn debt

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is now seeking a parliamentary inquiry into spending by the defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) which handled key city functions including infrastructure development.

Sakaja asked the Senate Public Accounts Committee to scrutinize Sh45 billion expenditure incurred by the authority led by Major General Mohamed Badi amid audit queries.

He singled out a Sh16 billion debt as a result of pending bills wondering why the Badi-led outfit left a huge debt burden despite City Hall at the time proving Sh27 billion.

Sakaja also told the Senate Accounts Committee to audit incomplete projects.

He was appearing before the committee to answer audit questions of the 2021/2022 financial year.

Members present suggested that NMS management team be summoned to answer several other audit queries raised by the Auditor General.

Sakaja defended his decision not to pay Sh10 billion accrued in legal fees despite a fierce court battle terming the claims questionable.

He further told the Senate Accounts Committee that paying the bill would grind crucial countu services to a halt.

“To remedy the situation, I had suggested that a task force which would look into the payments should be formed.”

A court sitting in Trans nzoia however quashed the move.

Sakaja suggestes that going forward, City Hall should hire internal lawyers and put them on a retainer to avoid such a dilemma.

