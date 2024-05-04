Ruto’s UDA sanctions slots for Deputy Leader, 2 Assistants

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5 — The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has moved to create the position of Deputy Party Leader and two Assistant Deputy Party Leaders.

UDA’s National Executive Committee (NEC) endorsed the proposal in a meeting chaired by President William Ruto, the Party Leader.

“The Committee also APPROVED an amendment of the UDA Constitution to create ONE Office of the Deputy Party Leader and two offices of Assistant Deputy Party Leader to align our Party’s structural leadership with the national governance structure,” the party announced following Friday’s meeting.

Ruto, who crafted the party following a fallout in the Jubilee Party he co-founded with former President Uhuru Kenyatta has had no formal deputy in the party.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has however emerged as the de facto deputy party chief, chairing key meetings on Ruto’s behalf.

The changes expected to be ratified at a party National Delegates Congress (NGC) will pave the way for the anticipated dissolution of sister parties in the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) said to be warming up to the idea.

It was not immediately clear whether Mudavadi would take up the role of Assistant Deputy Party Leader.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, a key contender in the 2022 race for Ruto’s running mate, has remained silent UDA party politics.

Friday’s NEC also assessed ongoing grassroot elections with Ruto praising the progress so far.

“The Committee applauded the National Elections Board for the successful commencement of the grassroots election that will continue in 3 different phases as scheduled,” UDA Secretariat reported.

NEC endorsed further development and adoption of electronic voting for use in future elections.

“The Committee noted the innovative and unprecedented technology voting system that the UDA has deployed in the ongoing election and HAS APPROVED its reinforcement and improvement for use in future party Nomination elections.”

The NEC session also approved expenditure ceilings for the party guiding the financing of party functions.

“The Committee [also] APPROVED budgetary appropriation, human resource placements, scheduled programs and outreach activities for the Party and the establishment of progressive democratic engagements within and outside the Republic to enhance UDA’s sturdiness, influence, and political leadership.”

The organ endorsed a planned review of the Party Constitution to consider other structural changes.

“The Committee also SANCTIONED a detailed review of the Party Constitution, the Nomination Rules among other policy documents for further deliberations and approval by the National Delegates Congress (NDC).”

