President Ruto asserted that his administration is keen on ensuring the health sector has enough manpower so as to enhance service delivery to Kenyans/PCS

Ruto vows HR reforms in meeting with KMPDU officials

President William Ruto met the leadership of the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) on Saturday.

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 — The government has pledged to resolve the low human resource in the medical sector to support the attainment of Universal Health Coverage in the country.

President William Ruto who met the leadership of the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) on Saturday asserted that his administration is keen on ensuring the health sector has enough manpower so as to enhance service delivery to Kenyans.

”The Government is keen on addressing the persistent human resource inadequacies that slow the realization of Universal Health Coverage. By continually engaging with stakeholders, including labour unions, we aim to promote industrial harmony and sustainable solutions to our challenges,” he said.

The meeting comes barely a week after KMPDU called off its strike after 56 days.

KMPDU agreed to resume duty after signing a return-to-work agreement with the Ministry of Health and counties on May 8.

“The strike has been called off and doctors should resume work immediately,” Davji Atellah, KMPDU Secretary General Davji Attelah said.

The strike’s sticking points included the intern doctors’ pay, working conditions, and implementation of the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

During the signing, Atellah however said the matter concerning interns remained unresolved.

He said the union agreed on a 60-day period for consideration of the matter in light of an active court case.

