Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
March 6, 2021 | President Ruto, then DP, addresses Meru residents while holding a bundle of Khat during a campaign stop in Igembe North Constituency, Meru County/DPPS

AGRICULTURE

Ruto tasks Kilimo House to lead consultations on Muguka Regulations

In a statement on Monday, Ruto insisted Muguka, a substance containing still cathinone, is a variety of Miraa and is a scheduled crop under the Crops Act 2013 and the Miraa Regulations 2023.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, May 28 — President William Ruto has directed the Ministry of Agriculture to convene a consultative forum on Muguka Regulations following a ban in two coastal counties over health concerns.

In a statement on Monday, Ruto insisted Muguka is a variety of Miraa and is a scheduled crop under the Crops Act 2013 and thus should be regulated under the Miraa Regulations (2023).

The Crops Act 2013 lists Miraa under crops with no breeding program.

Ruto directed the expedited formation of a Miraa/Muguka pricing committee under the Crops Act 2013.

He said the Council of Governors has already nominated three members to the committee.

“With Mũgũka having been recognized by national legislation, any other laws or order that contradicts national legislation is null and void,” State House announced.

“The Crops Act 2013 and the Miraa Regulations 2023 were passed by the National Assembly and the Senate and with the concurrence of the Council of Governor.”

The government has committed to allocate Sh500 million in 2024/25 Financial year for the value addition of the scheduled crops.

Ruto said the future of Miraa/Muguka is in scaling up farming aggregation, grading, pricing, packaging, and value addition.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Having been passed by Parliament, the regulations obligate the Government to allocate funds for the farming, licensing, promotion, regulation, transportation, aggregation, selling, marketing and export of the crop,” State House noted.

The President made the remarks after meeting leaders from Embu County led by Governor Cecily Mbarire, MPs and MCAs.

Muguka ban

This directive comes after Mombasa Governor Abdullswamad Nassir and his
Kilifi counterpart Gideon Mung’aro gave executive orders barring any entry, use,
and sale of muguka in their counties in response to health concerns.

They both cited its detrimental effects on the youth of Mombasa.

The Governors highlighted the pervasive consumption of the stimulant drug at
the Coast, including among school-going children.

Muguka is predominantly cultivated in Embu County on the lower parts of Mbeere South and North Constituencies.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, on May 25, 2024, Embu County vowed to move to court to challenge the
move by Mombasa and Kilifi banning the supply, sale, and consumption of muguka,
a substance containing still cathinone.

Embu Deputy Governor Kinyua Mugo said there was no justification for banning
muguka claiming there is no scientific evidence to prove that muguka
was a drug.

He said there was no single law prohibiting its sale or consumption.

Mugo said they will seek orders lifting the ban as they seek other avenues
of unlocking the stalemate.

“Muguka and Miraa are like the same. We are reading politics. There is
mischief, and we believe everything is being done with bad faith. Because we
have had engagements with the Mombasa government and they still went behind our back and gave the others,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mugo said the move would disadvantage players in the multi-billion value chain
including farmers, traders and transporters.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Embu to petition against Muguka ban in Mombasa, Kilifi

Traders and farmers expressed concern they stand to lose their livelihoods if the decision is not rescinded.

3 days ago

Haiti Mission

(VIDEO) Ruto and Biden defend deployment of Kenyan troops to Haiti

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

4 days ago

KENYA US RELATIONS

(VIDEO) President Ruto accorded full state reception by US President Biden at the White House

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

5 days ago

KENYA US RELATIONS

(VIDEO) We have a historic moment to explore investment opportunities between Kenya and the US – Ruto

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

5 days ago

KENYA US RELATIONS

(VIDEO) We shall strengthen partnerships between our countries – Biden to Ruto

#CapitalFmNews About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is...

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya defends cost of jet for President Ruto’s US trip

Kenya’s government has defended the cost of President William Ruto’s trip to the US. The price of hiring the luxury private jet in which...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto’s health projects suffer setback after Treasury declines to prioritise funding

Among the projects affected include the upgrading of a health facility in Mombasa County into a level VI hospital which was estimated to cost...

7 days ago

County News

Kisumu UDA youth wingers defend PS Omollo amid poll meddling claims

A cross-section of the ruling party has singled out Principal Secretary for Interior Dr Raymond Omollo over alleged meddling in party affairs.

7 days ago