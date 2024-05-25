Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Justice Ojwang retired from the Supreme Court in February 2020 after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70/CFM - FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto reappoints retired Supreme Judge Jackton Ojwang EPRA Board Chair

Ojwang will serve four years from May 24 according to a Gazette Notice dated May 17 published on Friday.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 — President William Ruto has reappointed former Supreme Court Judge Jackton Ojwang as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

Ojwang will serve four years from May 24 according to a Gazette Notice dated May 17 published on Friday.

“IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by section 12 (1) (a) of the Energy Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, re-appoint JACKTON BOMA OJWANG as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority,” read the notice.

Justice Ojwang retired from the Supreme Court in February 2020 after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.

On May 12, 2020, former President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed him to chair the EPRA Board.

President Ruto also appointed former Nairobi Speaker Benson Mutura Kang’ara as the Chairperson of the Board of Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (NAMATA).

Mutura will serve for three years effective May 24.

Pwani University’s Prof Said Rajab was named Chairperson of the National Commission for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

He will serve for three years with effect from May 24.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya appoint-MOHAMED SAID RAJAB (PROF.) to be the Non-Executive Chairperson, of the Board of the Kenya National Commission for UNESCO,” read the notice.

President Ruto also appointed Ningala Kalachu as the Chairperson of the Council of the Veterinary Medicines Directorate.

Kalachu will serve for three years.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

EPRA rolls out sensitization campaign on compliance to energy regulations

During the sensitization sessions, EPRA will meet electrical technicians, solar technicians, electrical contractors, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) stakeholders.

April 16, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Fuel prices reduce by Sh1 in latest pump price review

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 – Fuel prices have gone down by Sh1.00 in the latest pump price review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory...

February 14, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

EPRA to announce new fuel prices

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 – The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) is set to release new fuel prices on Wednesday. The announcement will...

February 14, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto: Dismiss, prosecute officials who issued licenses to illegal LPG plants in residential areas

Someone who is being paid by the government and goes ahead to approve installation of gas refilling plant in residential area should not hold...

February 3, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Embakasi gas explosion: DCI arrest guard at ‘illegal’ gas plant

DCI made the arrest on Friday even as the government announced an investigation to reveal the identities of those who operated the outlet declare...

February 2, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

EPRA says Embakasi LPG storage plant at gas explosion site illegally erected

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 – The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) says the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) storage and filling plant in Mradi...

February 2, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Eventual exit from G-to-G oil deal part of pre-established timeline: Treasury

The National Treasury ruled out the cancellation of an existing import arrangement with Gulf-based companies "until the obligations in the current contracts are extinguished".

January 20, 2024

FUEL PRICES

Petrol, diesel down Sh5 and Sh2 in EPRA review

A litre of petrol, diesel, and kerosene will now retail at Sh212.36, Sh201.47, and Sh199.05 in Nairobi.

December 14, 2023