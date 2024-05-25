Ruto reappoints retired Supreme Judge Jackton Ojwang EPRA Board Chair

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 — President William Ruto has reappointed former Supreme Court Judge Jackton Ojwang as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

Ojwang will serve four years from May 24 according to a Gazette Notice dated May 17 published on Friday.

“IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by section 12 (1) (a) of the Energy Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, re-appoint JACKTON BOMA OJWANG as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority,” read the notice.

Justice Ojwang retired from the Supreme Court in February 2020 after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.

On May 12, 2020, former President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed him to chair the EPRA Board.

President Ruto also appointed former Nairobi Speaker Benson Mutura Kang’ara as the Chairperson of the Board of Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (NAMATA).

Mutura will serve for three years effective May 24.

Pwani University’s Prof Said Rajab was named Chairperson of the National Commission for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

He will serve for three years with effect from May 24.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya appoint-MOHAMED SAID RAJAB (PROF.) to be the Non-Executive Chairperson, of the Board of the Kenya National Commission for UNESCO,” read the notice.

President Ruto also appointed Ningala Kalachu as the Chairperson of the Council of the Veterinary Medicines Directorate.

Kalachu will serve for three years.

