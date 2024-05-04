Connect with us

In a gazette notice dated May 3, the Head of State mandated Kangwana to lead the institution for a period of five years/FILE

EDUCATION

Ruto names KANU-era EALA MP Jared Kangwana TUK Chancellor

Kangwana, a businessman and lawyer, was a politician during the era of late retired President Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 — President William Ruto has appointed former East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament Jared Kangwana Chancellor of the Technical University of Kenya (TUK).

In a gazette notice dated May 3, the Head of State mandated Kangwana to lead the institution for a period of five years.

“In exerciseof the powers conferred by section 38 (1) (a) of the Universities Act, 2012, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Forces, appoint— JARED BENSON KANGWANA to be the Chancellor of the Technical University of Kenya, for a period of five (5) years,” read the gazette notice in part.

Kangwana, a businessman and lawyer, was a politician during the era of late retired President Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi.

He played a critical part in assembling the Kenya Television Network (KTN), Kenya’s first privately-owned media television network. He is credited as the founder of the network in 1990.

