Ruto appoints 26 new envoys following National Assembly nod

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 — President William Ruto has appointed twenty-six new envoys following National Assembly approval.

In a gazette notice on Friday, President William Ruto appointed Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Consul-Generals, and Permanent Representatives to man various foreign stations across the globe.

Parliament had vetted the nominees and forwarded the names to the Head of State for official appointment.

The envoys appointed include former Turkana County Assembly Speaker Erastus Lokaale. He will serve as Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Lokaale takes over from Ambassador Martin Kimani who has served in the role since December 2020.

Others include Catherine Kirumba Karemu (London, United Kingdom), Lt. Gen (Rtd.) Jonah Mwangi ( Tehran, Iran), Joash Arthur Maangi (Uganda), Lilian Tomitom (Lusaka, Zambia), Lt. Gen.(Rtd) Peter Mbogo Njiru ( Islamabad, Pakistan) and Aden Mohamud Mohamed (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia).

The gazette also listed Carolyne Kamende Daudi (Canada), Fredrick Otieno Outa (Egypt), Anne Kisaka Nangulu (Dakar, Senegal), Timothy Kaluma Mcharo (Algiers, Algeria), Christopher Andrew Lang’at (Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire), Jessica Muthoni Gakinya(Morocco), Halima Yussuf Mucheke (The Hague, Netherlands), David Kiplagat Kerich (Washington DC, USA) and Everlyne Mwenda Karisa (Havana, Cuba).

President Ruto also appointed Peter Mutuku Mathuki (Moscow, Russia), Moi Lemoshira (Tokyo, Japan), Kenneth Milimo Nganga (Abu Dhabi, UAE), Abdi Aden Korio (Muscat, Oman), Gertrude N. Angote (UNEP, Nairobi), Grace Atieno Okara (Permanent Representative to UN Habitat), Fancy Too (Geneva, Switzerland) and David Iboko Lokemer (Dubai, UAE).

Vincent Mogaka

Former Communications Authority (CA) Director-General (DG) Ezra Chiloba was appointed Kenya’s Consular General in Los Angeles, California State, USA.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Chiloba takes over from Thomas Kwaka Omolo who has served since May 2022.

President Ruto also appointed former West Mugirango MP Vincent Mogaka Kemosi as the country’s ambassador to Accra, Ghana, despite him declining the appointment.

Mogaka had written to Parliament during the vetting process confirming that he would not appear for the vetting as he had declined the nomination.

In the letter read by National Assembly’s Committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations Chairman Nelson Koech, Kemosi said his decision was informed by compelling personal and family matters.

“I wish to inform you that I will not appear before the said Committee at the time and the venue specified for a formal hearing,” the letter read.

“This has been occasioned by my personal and compelling family matters which after taking into consideration do not allow me to take up the position as the High Commissioner to Ghana as nominated by President on March 9, 2024.”

About The Author