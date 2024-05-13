Residents near Kitengela police station evacuated after LPG truck started leaking

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 – Residents living near Kitengela police station were evacuated after a truck that had been driven there with Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) started to leak.

According to a police report, officers urged those living within 500 metres of the station to evacuate as a safety measure.

The lorry had been involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Namanga highway with a Toyota Landcruiser around 2AM, leaving a driver with injuries.

Police said the trailer was being driven from Isinya towards Kitengela, before colliding head-on with the Landcruiser that was moving on the opposite direction.

This pushed the Landcruiser into a ditch injuring the driver in the head and both hands. He was rushed to St. Paul’s Hospital for treatment.

About The Author