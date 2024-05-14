Connect with us

On May 7, a five-storey building housing thirty-four residents collapsed building along Naivasha Road in Nairobi’s Uthiru area/COURTESY

NATIONAL NEWS

Rescue operation underway in Nairobi’s Kiamaiko area after building collapse

The Kenya Red Cross (KRC) confirmed the incident, stating that four people have already been pulled from the rubble as fears emerge that there may be multiple individuals still trapped beneath the debris.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 — Authorities in Nairobi’s Kiamaiko area have launched a rescue operation following the collapse of a building undergoing demolition on Tuesday.

The Kenya Red Cross (KRC) confirmed the incident, stating that four people have already been pulled from the rubble as fears emerge that there may be multiple individuals still trapped beneath the debris.

Of those rescued, three were in critical condition, while one person sustained minor injuries, according to the KRC.

 “Search and Rescue efforts are still ongoing,” the KRC stated.

The incident came amid demolitions of structures erected in illegal areas, including riparian land, following recent heavy rains that have displaced thousands across the country.

The country has in recent weeks experienced increased cases of building collapses.

On May 7, a five-storey building housing thirty-four residents collapsed building along Naivasha Road in Nairobi’s Uthiru area.

Nairobi Disaster Management Chief Officer Bramwel Simiyu said no casualties were reported following the incident.

A similar incident on May 1 claimed a life when 4-storey building under construction collapsed in Karia area, Kirinyaga County.

Locals said the incident occurred at dawn when the woman and her children were asleep.

Police said the two children were rescued.

