Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
A train passes through a tunnel on the Nairobi-Suswa SGR route launched in October 2019/CFM-FILE.

Africa

Regional transport ministers commit to 6 SGR corridors

In a joint Communique on Friday, the Ministers welcomed the commitments of Partner States to commence construction of Naivasha-Kisumu-Malaba, Malaba-Kampala and Kampala- Bihanga-Kasese-Mpondwe leading into DRC.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 — Transport Ministers from four countries under the Northern Corridor Integration Projects (NCIPs) have endorsed joint resource mobilization for construction of 6 Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) routes.

In a joint Communique on Friday, the Ministers welcomed the commitments of Partner States to commence construction of Naivasha-Kisumu-Malaba, Malaba-Kampala and Kampala- Bihanga-Kasese-Mpondwe leading into DRC.

States also committed to the construction of Bihanga- Mirama Hills, Mirama Hills – Kigali and Tororo-Gulu-Nimule leading into South Sudan and Gulu- Pakwach-Vurra leading into DRC after securing financing for the Malaba-Kampala SGR section.

Kenya promised to start the construction of the Naivasha-Kisumu-Malaba line by December with Uganda committing to finalize its contract by May 31.

The Ministers committed to exploring the possibility of Rwanda joining the existing working framework between Uganda and Yapi Merkezi on the update of feasibility study of Mirama Hills-Kigali section to ensure harmonization of specifications.

“The Cabinet Secretary/Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to fast track the review of the Tripartite Agreement on water transport on Lake Victoria and welcomed the initiatives by Rwanda for exploring the navigability of Akagera river,” read a communique released following a meeting in Mombasa.

The Ministers settled on Rwanda as the host of the next SGRcluster meetings at a date to be agreed.

The four Ministers also committed to establishing a framework that facilitates cross-border maintenance of the SGR assets and facilities.

They further committed to harmonizing the planning and development of inland water transport infrastructure including development of navigation charts to provide seamless multimodal transport services within the NCIP.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The meeting was attended by Kipchumba Murkomen (Kenya) Jimmy Gasore (Rwanda), Roger Te Biasu representing the Minister of Transport of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Fred Byamukama, Uganda’s Minister of State for Works and Transport.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

SGR train extension to Kisumu to improve Lake transport

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 30 – Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has projected a robust lake transport following the government’s intention to extend the Standard Gauge...

January 30, 2024

World

Belt and Road Initiative: A Road of Green Development for the New Era

Along Kenya’s Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway, animals as tall as giraffes cross the railroad bridges easily through the large passages built for them. At...

October 14, 2023

Focus on China

Kenya’s First Female Locomotive Driver Triumphs in 2023 ‘Belt and Road: My China Story Speech’ Competition

The competition coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the BRI initiative and Kenya-China 60-year relations, was organised by the Kenya China Economic Trade Association...

October 14, 2023

Fifth Estate

Unlocking New Horizons: The Expanding Role of the Belt and Road Initiative in Africa

2023 marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China’s Africa policy, as we commemorate a decade...

September 24, 2023

Top stories

Over 50 Kenyan students headed to China on full academic scholarships tours China cooperation projects in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 9 – More than 50 Kenyan students awarded full Chinese scholarships are preparing to travel in September to begin their studies...

July 9, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Railways takeover of SGR at 90pc – MD Mainga

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 – The government has so far managed to take over operations at the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from the Chinese...

March 15, 2023

Kenya

Murkomen reveals details of elusive SGR contract

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 7 – Roads, Transport and Public Works Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, has finally made public contract details of the Standard Gauge...

November 7, 2022

Kenya

Kenya denies defaulting on China railway debt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – Kenya on Thursday denied it had defaulted on interest repayments on a loan advanced by China for the construction...

October 14, 2022