Pure Mountain: Committed to a Healthier Future for People and the Planet with Canola Oil

At Pure Mountain, our mission extends far beyond providing healthy products; we are dedicated to creating a positive impact on both people and the planet. As the CEO of Pure Mountain, I want to share some important facts about our brand and our unwavering commitment to food safety and sustainability.

Pure Mountain is not just a brand; it represents our dedication to producing quality food products that promote healthier lifestyles while caring for our planet. Owned by Agventure, Pure Mountain is deeply rooted in Kenya, collaborating closely with local farmers across the country to bring you the best of what our land has to offer.

Our flagship product is our cold-pressed canola oil, which has been widely recognized for its health benefits. Studies from the Harvard School of Public Health and Consumer Reports have confirmed the health advantages of canola oil, dispelling myths about seed oil health risks.

Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, a cardiologist and nutrition expert at Tufts University, acknowledges canola oil as safe and healthy, clarifying any confusion surrounding its use as a seed oil. Globally, canola oil has gained widespread acceptance among diverse consumer groups for its cardiovascular benefits and versatility in the kitchen.

In addition to our canola oil, we offer a range of other products, including pulses, salad dressings, and honey. These products are a result of our crop rotation practices, a vital component of sustainable agriculture that ensures soil health and biodiversity. By choosing Pure Mountain, you are not just making a healthy choice for yourself but also supporting local farmers and contributing to a more sustainable food system for future generations.

We take pride in growing and producing 100% of our products locally in Kenya. Our focus on sustainable agriculture is at the core of everything we do. We believe in farming practices that not only nourish our bodies but also replenish the earth. This is why we support regenerative agriculture, promoting practices such as cover cropping and crop rotation to restore soil health and biodiversity.

As a Kenyan brand, we are deeply committed to our community and environment. By working with Kenyan farmers and using locally sourced ingredients, we are not only creating delicious and nutritious products but also contributing to the economic viability of our nation’s agricultural sector. In everything we do, from our farming practices to our product offerings, we strive to make a positive impact.

Together, we can create a healthier future for Kenya and the world. At Pure Mountain, we are dedicated to making this vision a reality, one product at a time.

Don White is the CEO, Agventure Limited.

