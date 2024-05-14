Prosecution drops fraud case against city businessman Parminder Manku

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 — A Nairobi court Monday discontinued a Sh71 million fraud case against businessman Parminder Singh Manku and his associates after the Public Prosecutor filed for a withdrawal.

The Public Prosecutor argued charges against Manku and his co-accused were civil and thus could not proceed.

The court subsequently dropped the matter under Section 87(a) of the Criminal Procedure Code and ordered a refund of the cash bail deposited by the accused persons.

Manku had been charged before Nairobi Senior Principal Magistrate Robinson Ondieki with three counts of stealing by a company’s director, forgery and uttering a false document.

He was accused of misleading a bank that he was the sole signatory of a company.

A statement signed by Naran Patel, the Director of Lalji Meghji, confirmed that all dealings done by Manku were fully recognised by the directors of Lalji Meghji.

The defense had argued that no money was withdrawn or misappropriated.

Manku’s legal team dismissed the charges as baseless and fabricated.

The lawyers argued Manku was appointed a sole signatory to a current account by Lalji Meghji Patel directors via board resolution.

“The criminal case came about because Lalji Meghji gave Elite Earth Movers a subcontract and they were not performing and Lalji paid Elite about Sh200 million and work done was about Sh130 million. Furthermore Lalji Meghji paid the company, Sh60 Million goods allegedly acquired off-site by Pravin. Upon being asked to produce the goods he couldn’t,” said the defence.

