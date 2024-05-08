Probe on CS Linturi commence as Wamboka claims life threats

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – Bumula Member of Parliament Jack Wamboka has sustained his attacks on Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi promising to push the international community to declare him Persona non Grata.

Wamboka questioned why the beleaguered Cabinet Secretary has not resigned despite MPs voting overwhelmingly to remove him from office.

The Bumula MP threatened to write to United States and European Union to delink themselves from the Agriculture Cabinet Secretary insisting he’s guilty on the grounds of violating the constitution.

“If Linturi was a gentleman he would have resigned by now.I will be appealing to Kenyan partners and donors to stop any interaction with the CS and declare him Persona non grata on the basis that he was voted out by 149 members,” said Wamboka.

The first-time lawmaker confidently stated that all the evidences tabled before the office of the clerk, clearly showed CS Linturi was linked to the fake fertilizer scam.

“We have every fact and detail linking linturi to the fertilizer scandal and we are going to prove it,” Wamboka stated.

He was accompanied by his lawyer John Khaminwa who urged the Select committee to uphold justice to Kenyans by ensuring those culpable in the fake fertilizer are brought to book.

“One would have thought that a CS would have accepted responsibility and resign without having to go through all this. Food security is a matter of concern to this country and we will make sure that we hold those in power accountable for their actions,” he stated.

This comes even as 11 members Select committee investigating grounds for Linturi’s ouster held its pre-trial hearing yesterday with the investigations set to commence today.

The Select committee chaired by Marsabit Woman Representative Naomi Waqo set the rules of engagement and allowed the parties to submit their witness list and evidence.

Before the pre-trial conference, Wamboka laid concerns that his life was in danger saying since he tabled the impeachment motion he was being followed by unmarked cars.

” This matter has not been easy , I have been followed forcing me to enhance my security. My wife has also been attacked online but I know that this is something I signed for and I am not relenting,” he said.

The Bumula legislator is set to present 8 witnesses – six farmers and two experts while CS Linturi who is being represented by lawyer Muthomi Thiankolu as the lead counsel will present one witness.

Wamboka however requested the committee to summon the Agriculture PS and KEL Chemicals chief Operating Officer to form a strong case to remove the Agriculture Cabinet Secretary.

“As a committee we will be objective and rely on facts that will be laid before us. We are one committee and will walk this journey as a team,”Waqo said.

The committee is expected to take 10 days to finalise and submit its report to the House by Monday 2.30. Pm.

