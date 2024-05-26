President Ruto’s US Visit Yielded Sh1 Trillion in Investments: Spokesman

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has emphasized the significant gains Kenya has achieved from President William Ruto’s recent US State Visit, despite criticism over the perceived opulence of the tour.

President Ruto returned to the country on Saturday after a four-day State visit to the United States, where he was hosted by President Joe Biden.

Speaking on Sunday, Mwaura stated that the Head of State has attracted investments totaling Sh1 trillion.

He highlighted investments worth Sh3.2 billion allocated to the ICT Ministry and the donation of 16 helicopters to assist in matters of security and disaster response.

“I don’t want to dwell much on the jet, but I want Kenyans to critically look at what we have gained from the visit,” Mwaura said. Writing on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday, President Ruto expressed his satisfaction with the outcomes of the visit.

“Truly happy to be back home after a successful visit to the USA. God’s favour was present, real, and evident. Our hosts were generous and considerate. We got what we planned for and more. I thank all Kenyans for the privilege to lead and for prayers, goodwill, and support,” he posted.

President Ruto defended his decision to use a luxury private jet for the State Visit, asserting that it was a cost-effective choice compared to using Kenya Airways (KQ).

“Fellow Kenyans, I have noted concerns on my mode of transport to the USA. As a responsible steward of public resources and in keeping with my determination for us to live within our means and that I should lead from the front in so doing, the cost was less than travelling on KQ,” he wrote.

The US Embassy clarified last week that it didn’t finance Ruto’s jet. The estimated $1.5 million cost covered the luxurious trip for over 30 delegates, including a popular comedian. The delegation landed in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday.

Mwaura highlighted the benefits of the visit, including US aid of $40 million for democracy and governance programs and $700,000 to support the implementation of the Public Benefits Organization Act. He emphasized that these tangible gains outweigh the debate over luxury travel.

Upon his return to Nairobi on Saturday night, President Ruto was welcomed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, Head of Public Service Felix Koskey, and top military and police officials.

Ruto’s tour began in Atlanta, Georgia, before proceeding to Washington, D.C., for talks with President Biden at the White House. The White House praised the long-standing security cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing Kenya’s crucial role in East Africa and beyond.

A fact sheet from the White House highlighted the strengthened partnership between Washington and Nairobi, particularly in combating terrorist groups like al-Shabaab and ISIS in the region. President Biden designated Kenya as a major non-NATO ally, underscoring Kenya’s significant role in U.S. counterterrorism efforts in Africa.

