President Ruto’s health projects suffer setback after Treasury declines to prioritise funding

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 21- President William Ruto’s directive on the construction and upgrading of various health projects across the country amounting to Sh8.2 billion have suffered a major setback after the National Treasury declined to prioritize their funding.

Close to seven projects whose initiation was declared by President Ruto during his tours in several will remain empty promises as nil funding has been reserved in the incoming financial year.

Principal Secretary of Medical Services Harry Kimutai stated that the upgrading of the health facilities which are majorly referral hospitals and level V and VI hospitals still remains uncertain until the exchequer considers their funding.

“We are in receipt of various correspondences from Head of Public Service requesting us to implement the presidential directives. We forwarded these requests for funding to the National Treasury for consideration but they have not been funded,” said PS Kimutai.

Affected development project

Among the projects affected include the upgrading of a health facility in Mombasa County into a level VI hospital which was estimated to cost Sh5 billion.

In November last year, President Ruto while dishing goodies in the coastal county announced plans to upgrade a local healthcare facility in the Coast Region to a Level 6 hospital.

The hospital was aimed at benefitting local community by reducing the need for patients to travel long distances for specialized medical care.

“On 8th November 2023 we received the request from the Chief of Staff requesting us to make budgetary provision between Sh5 billion-Sh10 billion for upgrading of a health facility to Level VI hospital in Mombasa County,” PS Kimutai stated.

Residents of West Pokot County will have to wait a little longer for the construction of a modern hospital during road dualling project set to cost Sh3 billion.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This is despite the State Department of Medical Services writing to National Treasury on 2nd May this year requesting the release of the funds.

Also affected by the budgetary cuts will be the upgrading of Chuka County Referral Hospital for the operationalization of the High Dependency Unit (HDU) and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) set to cost Sh100 million.

The Sh230 million level 4 facility located in Tharaka Nithi was officially commissioned by President William Ruto in March 2022 when he was still the Deputy President.

This serving as a blow to Tharaka Nithi residents who were hopeful that the upgrade following the president’s directive will offer more comprehensive set of services to them.

“We are in receipt of a letter dated 19th December 2022 from the Head of Public Service. We seek intervention of the National Treasury to support this initiative,” said PS Kimutai.

Construction of an Intensive Care Unit at Kinango Level IV hospital in Kwale County which was estimated to cost Sh50 million has also suffered a blow despite President Ruto’s directive.

In his tour in Kwale County while seeking to woo the resident allied to the opposition, President Ruto issued a directive for the commencement of the construction of the ICU in a bid to enhance healthcare services under Universal Health Coverage.

The Ministry of Health has been forced to halt plans to construct the Urenga Level iii hospital in Siaya County which was slated to cost Sh50 billion and the completion of construction works for a trauma center at Kirinyanga County which required an allocation of Sh50 million.

Even after President Ruto making presidential pronouncement directing the funding for equipping and improvement of Chepkemel and Chepsaita Dispensaries in Uasin Gishu County estimated to cost Sh40 million, no financial provision has been made.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Concerns have been raised that presidential pronouncement on the development projects in the health sector might remain to be ‘hot air’ if funds will not be appropriated to fund the projects.

About The Author