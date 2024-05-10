Connect with us

President Ruto and other African leaders during the launch of the South Sudan Mediation Process chaired by Lazarus Sumbeiywo/PSC

Kenya

President Ruto urges unity for lasting peace in South Sudan

The President said the mediation process is keen on ending conflict and political instability in South Sudan.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 10 – President William Ruto has called for a strong commitment from all parties in the South Sudan peace process to achieve lasting and sustainable peace.

He said the Tumaini Initiative, a high-level mediation for South Sudan, has brought together eight categories of parties and groups, ensuring the process is inclusive and home-grown.

“This initiative exemplifies the Pan-African policy of African solutions to African challenges, contributing to the ‘Silencing the Guns in Africa initiative’ and fostering an environment for transformational development in South Sudan, our region, and the entire African continent,” he said.

He spoke during the launch of high-level meditation for South Sudan at State House, Nairobi.

Present were Presidents Salva Kiir Mayardit (South Sudan), Lazarus Chakwera (Malawi), Hakainde Hichilema (Zambia), Nangolo Mbumba (Namibia), and Faustin-Archange Touadera (Central African Republic), and African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, among others.

The President lauded the progress made by the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity, the Real-SPLM, and the South Sudan United Front in the mediation process.

“The path you have chosen is noble, and what you have accomplished so far under this initiative is admirable. Here is your opportunity to design a future worthy of your vision,” he said.

The President said Kenya stands ready to contribute to ending cycles of conflict and instability in Sudan to achieve the peace and prosperity its people have long fought for.

“I pledge my unwavering commitment and availability to support this process at any stage of the mediation roadmap,” he said.

President Salva Kiir thanked President Ruto for accepting the role of resolving the South Sudan process.

He said he was hopeful that the mediation will yield positive results ahead of the country’s general elections later this year.

President Kiir said the South Sudan government will negotiate in good faith and with an open mind.

“We hope that the opposition groups have a similar conviction and desire for peace in South Sudan, which, when fully achieved, will bring everlasting stability and economic development in the region, not just South Sudan,” he said.

President Hichilema encouraged the participants in the peace process to be accommodating and engage in genuine negotiations with a spirit of give and take.

“In today’s world, no one really wins the war; you may win a battle, but the war continues,” he noted.

Lazarus Sumbeiywo, the chief mediator in the South Sudan peace process, lauded regional and international partners for supporting the peace process.

He said, for the last month, the mediation has consulted widely with the parties involved to ensure the process is inclusive.

“After this launch, we plan to engage in sustained and continuous mediation to ensure a speedy and comprehensive resolution of the issues, so long as the parties go along with the plan.

In this article:
