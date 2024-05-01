Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President William Ruto and COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli during Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens on May 1, 2024. /PCS.

Top stories

President Ruto Urges Striking Doctors to End Paralysis, Citing Financial Constraints

While the union wants the intern doctors paid more than Sh200,000, the government say it can only afford Sh70,000.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – President William Ruto has called on striking doctors to end their industrial action, citing financial constraints that hinder the resolution of the remaining two out of 19 issues raised by their union.

Addressing the 59th Labour Day celebrations in Nairobi on Wednesday, Ruto urged the doctors to return to work, emphasizing the need to alleviate the ongoing health crisis nationwide.

“We have resolved 17 out of the 19 issues raised by our doctors, but the remaining two are impossible to address due to financial constraints,” stated Ruto.

The doctors union, however, insist it won’t call off the strike until more funds are allocated to cater for the posting of intern doctors.

While the union wants the intern doctors paid more than Sh200,000, the government say it can only afford Sh70,000.

On Wednesday, the president reassured the public that the government is implementing measures to revive the economy, expressing confidence that these efforts will yield positive results despite the financial challenges.

Previously, the Council of Governors also called for a review of the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) and the government, citing difficulties in its implementation.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the need to address ambiguities in the 2017 CBA. “I am determined to rectify the issues in the 2017 CBA to benefit all Kenyans,” she affirmed.

Nakhumicha outlined her efforts to reform the health sector, including increasing drug stock at Kemsa and combating cartels at NHIF. “My focus is on improving the health sector,” she added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Minority Leadership in the National Assembly has called on President Ruto to intervene and find a lasting solution to the doctors’ strike, which has paralyzed health services across the country for 49 days.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Blood is on your hands, MPs blame govt, COG for medics’ strike

Legislators took issue with the Council of Governors for dishonoring the invite yet health is a devolved function

5 days ago

Top stories

Residents Line Up To Pay Tribute as General Ogolla’s Body Makes Solemn Journey to Final Resting Place

General Ogolla lost his life in a helicopter crash on April 18, alongside nine other officers in Elgeyo Marakwet.

April 21, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Really!’: Ruto expresses shock over Governors endorsing medics’ strike

The Head of State termed pronouncements endorsing the strike led by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) and the Kenya Union of...

April 18, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Court suspends Koome’s move to outlaw medics’ strike in urgent suit

Justice Ngaah, who issued the directions at the Milomani Law Courts in Nairobi in response to an urgent application by the Institute for Social...

April 17, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

CoG dismisses MoH-level talks as untenable, asks medics to face counties

CoG on Tuesday challenged doctors, clinicians, and nurses to face their respective employers in counties vowing to reject any concessions made by the national...

April 16, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

National Rights Commission weighs in on Koome’s outburst

The Commission called for genuine dialogue between representatives of doctors, clinicians, and nurses to address unresolved issues and establish a return-to-work formula.

April 16, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK mulls court action over MoH handling of doctors’ strike

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 — The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has vowed to take legal action against the government within an unspecified timeframe...

April 15, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK denounces Koome’s call for crackdown on striking medics

The bar association said Koome's directive which it characterised as "ill-advised, distasteful and ludicrous" offends the expectation of a high duty of care to...

April 15, 2024