Nairobi Expressway in Nairobi.

President Ruto Secures $3.6 Billion for Nairobi-Mombasa Expressway Construction

Kenya only has the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport-Westlands expressway that the Chinese constructed.

NAIROBI, Kenya May 23 – President William Ruto has secured $3.6 billion (Sh 477 billion) in funding from the United States to construct the 440-kilometer Nairobi-Mombasa Expressway, marking a major milestone for Kenya.

This significant infrastructure project will connect the capital city of Nairobi to the port city of Mombasa.

The agreement between Kenya and Everstrong Capital LLC was signed by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA) on Thursday during President Ruto’s state visit to the US.

The Sh477 billion investment in the project will be spearheaded by American Development Finance Institutions, with significant contributions from Kenyan private sector investors and pension funds.

“The Usahihi Expressway sets a standard for transparent, sustainable, and community-centered development, fostering economic growth and environmental protection, and serving as a global inspiration for ethical development,” said President Ruto.

He said the 4-6 lane dual carriageway, is a milestone for Kenya, assuring of its safety as a safe and efficient, climate-sensitive road that will create a wealth corridor between Kenya’s two largest cities.

Once completed, the Usahihi Expressway will be the largest toll road project on the African continent. The construction is expected to take three to four years and will be self-financed through toll revenue.

“It embodies a commitment to transparency, hard work, and the empowerment of Kenyan citizens by engaging them as users, owners, and investors. This creates a cycle of localized benefits and ensures that communities directly reap the rewards of their investment and participation,” President Ruto said.

