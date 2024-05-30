Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto says govt to run tight budget amid austerity measures

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – President William Ruto has reassured his administration to run a balanced budget before the end of his term following a raft of measures instituted.

Already, leaders in all arms of government, especially the Executive, have been directed to slash recurrent expenditure in a bid to avert unnecessary expenditures.

“We can’t continue like this and have a budget that had a deficit. That before you begin, you have to borrow. We are going to make sure we tighten our belts,” he said.

This would make it a first since a fiscal surplus for decades now with the financing done through domestic and external borrowing.

President Ruto told Ministries,Departments, and Agencies to expect budget cuts in re-allocation of resources to economic productive areas.

“Even us we have said we must lead from the front by tightening our belts and invest in places that we will make sure we create broader prosperity,” he said.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto says ‘friends’ offered him private jet to the US for Sh10mn

The Head of State argued that Kenya's reputation informed the gesture by the undisclosed friends. It was not immediately clear whether he was referring...

1 hour ago

Haiti Mission

Kenya welcomes appointment of new Haiti PM, affirms mission readiness

President William Ruto welcomed Tuesday's announcement with a commitment to support the Caribbean nation to emerge from its current crisis.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Proposed 25pc excise duty to harshly affect Kenyans, chase investors, stakeholders say

NAIROBI, Kenya May 29 – Kenyans are set to brace for harsh economic times following proposals in the finance bill 2024/2025 to increase taxes...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Gachagua refutes claims he has acquired new political outfit

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has refuted claims he has acquired new political outfit ahead of the 2027 elections. Head...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Trees best weaponry in war against climate change, CS Tuya says.

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Environment Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya says tree growing is an effective antidote to the worsening climate crisis which she...

21 hours ago

Africa

Ruto sustains push to reform global financial architecture

President Ruto was speaking during the official opening of the 59th Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank Group and the African Development Fund...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) CSs Murkomen and Kuria warned to stop politicking and focus on portfolio challenges

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

1 day ago

Politics

(VIDEO) UDA puts MPs Wa Muchomba, Sudi, and Governor Kahiga on notice for undermining party unity

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

1 day ago