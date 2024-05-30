President Ruto says govt to run tight budget amid austerity measures

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – President William Ruto has reassured his administration to run a balanced budget before the end of his term following a raft of measures instituted.

Already, leaders in all arms of government, especially the Executive, have been directed to slash recurrent expenditure in a bid to avert unnecessary expenditures.

“We can’t continue like this and have a budget that had a deficit. That before you begin, you have to borrow. We are going to make sure we tighten our belts,” he said.

This would make it a first since a fiscal surplus for decades now with the financing done through domestic and external borrowing.

President Ruto told Ministries,Departments, and Agencies to expect budget cuts in re-allocation of resources to economic productive areas.

“Even us we have said we must lead from the front by tightening our belts and invest in places that we will make sure we create broader prosperity,” he said.

About The Author