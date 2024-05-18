President Ruto returns from day-long visit to Kigali

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 — President William Ruto is back in Nairobi after a day-long visit to Rwanda where he attended the Africa CEO Forum, an annual gathering of African private-sector leaders.

Ruto arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport shortly before 9 p.m. Friday.

He was received by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, his Defence counterpart Aden Duale and Chief of Defence Forces Gen Charles Kahariri among other top officials.

During his visit, Ruto held talks with his host President Paul Kagame.

The forum was also attended by President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique and Djibouti’s Ismail Omar Guelleh.

