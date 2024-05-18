Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Ruto arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport shortly before 9 p.m. Friday/Kimani Ichung'wah

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto returns from day-long visit to Kigali

President Ruto was received by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, his Defence counterpart Aden Duale and Chief of Defence Forces Gen Charles Kahariri among other top officials.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 — President William Ruto is back in Nairobi after a day-long visit to Rwanda where he attended the Africa CEO Forum, an annual gathering of African private-sector leaders.

Ruto arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport shortly before 9 p.m. Friday.

He was received by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, his Defence counterpart Aden Duale and Chief of Defence Forces Gen Charles Kahariri among other top officials.

During his visit, Ruto held talks with his host President Paul Kagame.

The forum was also attended by President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique and Djibouti’s Ismail Omar Guelleh.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

KHRC files suit against Kindiki, Tuya, Wahome over flood tragedy

NAIROBI Kenya, May 17 – The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has filed a suit against Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kinidki and his environment...

21 hours ago

Africa

President Ruto in Kigali for 2024 Africa CEO Forum

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17-President William Ruto has arrived in Rwanda’s Capital Kigali for the 2024 Africa CEO Forum. The annual summit which brings together...

23 hours ago

KENYA US RELATIONS

Ruto’s State Visit to the US affirms shared values: Sing’Oei

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei told Capital News on Friday the White House visit, on the invitation of President Joe Biden, highlights Kenya's...

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto sets 22pc target on tax rate, says Kenyans will thank him

Speaking during a meeting with Harvard University students at State House Nairobi on Tuesday, the Head of State outlined his vision to raise the...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PICTURE STORY: President Ruto presides over KDF recruits pass-out parade

Ruto led top military command and recruits in observing a minute of silence in honour of The Late Cheif of Defence Forces, General Francis...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto affirms commitment to support the Judiciary

President noted that funding for the justice and law and order sector to combat corruption and promote accountability has increased from Sh87 billion to...

4 days ago

DIPLOMACY

Amb Kimani concludes tour of duty in New York

Ambassador Kimani’s last assignment was delivering Kenya’s backing for Palestine's bid to become a full member of the United Nations.

4 days ago

Kenya

Flood death toll hits 289 as 100 schools remain shut

NAIROBI, Kenya May 14 – The death toll from severe weather in the nation has climbed to 289 casualties, as revealed by the Interior...

4 days ago