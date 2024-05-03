(VIDEO) President Ruto presides over installation of Gen Kahariri as new CDF

Popular
NAIROBI, Kenya May 3 – Media practitioners and stakeholders from various outlets are slated to mark the World Press Freedom Day under the auspice...
NAIROBI, Kenya May 3 – Marsabit County Representative Naomi Waqo has been elected as the chairperson of the Select Committee probing the proposed dismissal...
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3- The government has set 115 camps across 19 counties to accommodate those displaced by floods. According to the Interior Ministry...
Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa urged the members of the select committee to undertake their mandate with utmost objectivity and impartiality.
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 – The National Transport and Safety Authority(NTSA) has revoked the licenses for 64 Public Service Vehicle (PSV) SACCOs following noncompliance...
NAIROBI Kenya May 2- Public transport drivers and Transport Cabinet Secretary have emerged as entities deemed to be highly responsible for the majority of...
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 – President William Ruto has urged institutions of higher learning to adopt innovation and emerging technologies to enhance access to...