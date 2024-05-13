Connect with us

President Ruto opens 22-classroom Lenana School Primary

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 – President William Ruto on Monday officially opened Lenana School Primary in Nairobi. 

The school, which is the first public primary in Dagoretti South Constituency’s Ngando Ward, has 22 classrooms with more than 1,500 students.

The President said the government will build and equip 24 more classrooms for the school.

“Our focus is to ensure that all our children access the right learning environment that facilitates a good academic and co-curricula performance,” he said. 

The Head of State assured Kenyans that the government, through the National Government Constituency Development Fund, will rebuild all classrooms destroyed by floods during the recent heavy rains. 

“As all schools reopen today for the second term, we will rebuild classrooms destroyed by floods due to heavy rains,” said President Ruto. 

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu said he has met with MPs, among other leaders from Nairobi County, to discuss the KSh1 billion allocated for the  construction of more classrooms. 

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, Governor Johnson Sakaja and Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie were also present.

