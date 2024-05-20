Connect with us

President William Ruto.

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Mourns Raisi as a fearless leader

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – President William Ruto has mourned the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi as a fearless and dedicated leader who sought to elevate Iran’s standing on the global stage.

In his message of condolence, the head of state indicated that Kenya and Iran share cordial relations signified by the fact that in his first-ever trip to the African Continent as President, H.E. Ebrahim Raisi chose Kenya as his first destination.

“As we condole with the people of Iran, we commend Allah’s mercy and comfort to the people of Iran,” he stated.

Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian died along with 7 others in helicopter crash.

Raisi and the team were flying back from Azerbaijan when their chopper went down near Eastern the border.

After a long night search hampered by bad weather, rescuers say they have found the badly damaged wreckage with no signs of survivors because it went up in flames on impact.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called for prayers, while assuring that there will be no disruption in governance.

Rescuers led by the Red Crescent said that the entire cabin of the helicopter was significantly damaged and burned with no signs of survivors on the site.

According to the Iranian Constitution, in the event of the president’s death or incapacity, the first vice president will take over and assume the functions of the president until an election is held within a maximum period of 50 days.

The first Vice President or Iran is Mohammad Mokhber, the person now next in line in the presidency with authority of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei who has the final say in that Islamic Republic.

On the other hand, Raisi who was tipped to succeed the current Supreme Leader who is aging and frail, is hardliner with deep connections in the judiciary where he served as its head and religious elite.

SIMON NDONGA

