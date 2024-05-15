Connect with us

President William Ruto/FILE/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto makes two new state appointments

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – President William Ruto has appointed Lazarus Amayo as the Special Envoy of the African Union Championship for Institutional Reforms, and former Amani National Congress party Secretary General Simon Gikuru as the State House Deputy Comptroller following the Public Service Commission’s (PSC) approval.

Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, stated that these appointments are intended to strengthen Kenya’s regional and continental engagement under President Ruto’s leadership.

Koskei explained that Amb. Amayo’s appointment aims to bolster the Ministry of Foreign & Diaspora Affairs in executing the President’s unique mandate as the African Union Champion for Institutional Reform.

Koskei expressed confidence in the newly appointed officials, stating that their expertise and experience will greatly contribute to the nation’s pursuit of fair, just, and equitable development, in line with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

