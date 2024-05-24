President Ruto lauds Kenya-US relations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

US, May 24 – President William Ruto has said the State Visit to the United States of America has reinforced the enduring friendship, solidarity and mutual endeavours that have united the two nations.

He said the partnership between Kenya and the US has yielded significant achievements over the past 60 years.

He said these accomplishments have kept both nations strong, effective, and dynamic in their collective pursuit of freedom, equality and prosperity.

“We are proud of our robust ties and the shared

values which form a strong bond of friendship,” he said.

He made the remarks during a State Dinner hosted in his honour by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House, Washington, D.C. on Thursday evening.

