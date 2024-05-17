Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Africa

President Ruto in Kigali for 2024 Africa CEO Forum

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17-President William Ruto has arrived in Rwanda’s Capital Kigali for the 2024 Africa CEO Forum.

The annual summit which brings together over 2,500 business leaders and policymakers which began on May 16 aims to discuss the pressing issues affecting the continent and help shape the continent’s future.

State House in Nairobi confirmed that President Ruto will take part in a number of engagements during his time in Kigali.

“He [Ruto] has several engagements, including a high-level meeting with investors, a presidential panel and an interview with the ‘Financial Times’ of the United Kingdom,” State House said.

President Ruto’s visit to Kigali comes after he hosted his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni in Nairobi.

The event also bringing together the continent’s most influential CEOs and investors, including the top executives of Africa’s largest corporations, over 1000 companies with operations in Africa.

At least 75 countries are among the participants in the annual summit which is organised by Jeune Afrique Media Group in partnership with the International Finance Corporation, part of the World Bank Group.

Also present in the forum are Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, and his Djiboutian counterpart Ismaïl Omar Guelleh.

While welcoming the participants to Kigali on Thursday, Rwanda President Paul Kagame emphasized the importance of unity in the continent in driving its development agenda.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The more united Africa is, the more productive our engagement with partners will become. Integration, for Africa’s business community, is an opportunity to grow our markets, and become more competitive. Africa does not have to ask for a seat at the table.” President Kagame said.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

KBA urges govt to reconsider proposed VAT on financial transactions

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) is urging the government to reconsider the proposed 16 percent Value Added Tax (VAT)...

5 mins ago

KENYA US RELATIONS

Ruto’s State Visit to the US affirms shared values: Sing’Oei

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei told Capital News on Friday the White House visit, on the invitation of President Joe Biden, highlights Kenya's...

33 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga taskforce reforms hit snag over budgetary cuts

NAIROBI, Kenya May 17 – The implementation of recommendations of the taskforce on reforms chaired by former Chief Justice David Maraga are now in...

2 hours ago
Religious leaders have been pushing Ruto and Raila to engage in dialogue. Azimio has however ruled out talks with both camps maintaing their hard line positions. Religious leaders have been pushing Ruto and Raila to engage in dialogue. Azimio has however ruled out talks with both camps maintaing their hard line positions.

NATIONAL NEWS

MP urges Kenyans to take to the streets to oppose heavy taxation

SIAYA, Kenya, May 17 – Alego / Usonga Member of Parliament, Samuel Atandi has urged Kenyans to take to the streets if the Kenya...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Waiguru rubbishes one-man-one-vote-one-shilling debate

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, May 17 – Kirinyaga Governor exert criticises supporters of the One Man, One Vote, One Shilling Formula. Governor Ann Waiguru has cancelled...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya, Uganda sign pact on importation, transit of petroleum products

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – Kenya and Uganda on Thursday signed a tripartite agreement on the importation and transit of petroleum products through the...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs push for budget cuts on Sh1.5B Statehouse renovation expenditure

NAIROBI, Kenya May 17 – Details have shown how Statehouse intends to expend Sh1.5 billion in the financial year 2024/2025 for the construction and...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan Lawmakers Question State House Budget Amid Economic Hardship

Documents presented to the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security on Thursday show that out of a total budget allocation of Sh9.4...

16 hours ago