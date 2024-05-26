Connect with us

President William Ruto and First Lady Racheal are welcomed in the USA at the start of a State Visit on May 20, 2024. /PCS.

President Ruto defends luxury jet for US State Visit; it was cheaper than KQ

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – President William Ruto has defended his decision to use a luxury private jet for his 4-day State Visit to the United States of America, asserting that it was a cost-effective choice compared to Kenya Airways (KQ).

In a statement on his social media, Ruto addressed concerns, emphasizing the prudent use of public resources. The decision sparked debate amid austerity calls last October when the government suspended “non-essential foreign travel” to curb spending.

The US Embassy clarified that it didn’t finance Ruto’s jet. The estimated $1.5 million cost covered the luxurious trip for over 30 delegates, including a popular comedian. The delegation landed in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura defended the mode of travel, highlighting gains from the visit, including investments totaling Sh1 trillion. He pointed out allocations like Sh3.2 billion for ICT and the donation of 16 helicopters for security and disaster response.

Mwaura emphasized the benefits, including US aid of $40 million for democracy and governance programs and $700,000 to support the implementation of the Public Benefits Organization Act. This underscores tangible gains despite the debate over luxury travel.

President Ruto’s state visit to the United States yielded multi-billion dollar investment deals for Kenya. Upon his return to Nairobi on Saturday night, he was welcomed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, Head of Public Service Felix Koskey, and top military and police officials.

Ruto’s tour began in Atlanta, Georgia, before proceeding to Washington, D.C., for talks with President Joe Biden at the White House. The White House praised the long-standing security cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing Kenya’s crucial role in East Africa and beyond.

A fact sheet from the White House highlighted the strengthened partnership between Washington and Nairobi, particularly in combating terrorist groups like al-Shabaab and ISIS in the region. President Biden designated Kenya as a major non-NATO ally, underscoring Kenya’s significant role in U.S. counterterrorism efforts in Africa.

LABAN WANAMBISI

Laban Wanambisi, is a journalist, who specializes in reporting Parliamentary and Political Affairs. He likes telling stories in a way that makes a difference in people’s lives and the world.

