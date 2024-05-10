(VIDEO) President Ruto commissions job call centre hub in Tatu City to create 5,000 jobs

Popular
NATIONAL NEWS
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki says over 181,000 people living near the Nairobi Rivers Corridor relocated. Speaking in Marsabit...
NATIONAL NEWS
KISUMU, Kenya, May 10 – Flood victims currently camping in schools within Homa Bay County will be relocated outside as schools set to re-open...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 – Senior Director in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) Alexander Muteti is among twenty High Court...
NATIONAL NEWS
The objective, the President announced, is for these measures to help the government unlock opportunities in the Business Process Outsourcing services sector.
NATIONAL NEWS
On gross violation of the constitution, Linturi who appeared as a witness defending himself stated that there is no nexus which show he was...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 – Chris Diaz has been appointed as the Executive Chairman of Adili Group in Kenya and Tanzania. With over 30...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 – The Nairobi County Government has recorded a Sh1.2 billion on own source revenue (OSR) collection by April 2024. This...
NATIONAL NEWS
According to the report by Mizani Africa the CS has recorded a significant improvement from 54 percent to 73 percent during that period.