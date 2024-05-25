President Ruto back from US where he sealed multi-billion investments for Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 25 – President William Ruto has returned from a successful visit to the United States, where he secured multi-billion dollar investment deals for Kenya.

Ruto landed back in Nairobi on Saturday night and was welcomed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, Head of Public Service Felix Koskey, and top military and police officials. President William Ruto is welcomed back in Kenya on arrival from the US for a State Visit on May 25, 2024. His Deputy Rigathi Gachagua was not at the airport to welcome his boss.

It was not immediately clear why Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was not at the airport to welcome his boss.

“It’s good to be back home!” President Ruto announced on X (formerly Twitter), marking the end of his historic state visit to Washington, the first by an African leader in 16 years since Ghana’s John Kufuor in 2008.

The President’s U.S. tour began on Monday in Atlanta, Georgia, before he traveled to Washington, D.C., for bilateral talks with President Joe Biden at the White House. US President Joe Biden when he hosted Kenyan president William Ruto at the White House in a historic State Visit. /PCS.

The White House praised the long-standing security cooperation between the United States and Kenya, emphasizing its crucial role in East Africa and beyond.

A fact sheet released by the White House on Thursday noted that Ruto’s state visit has bolstered the partnership between Washington and Nairobi, particularly in combating terrorist groups like al-Shabaab and ISIS in the region.

President Biden has designated Kenya as a major non-NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) ally, a status reflecting Kenya’s significant role in cooperating with U.S. counterterrorism efforts in Africa.

This designation is expected to enhance Kenya's defense capabilities through access to sophisticated military equipment, training, and loans. However, the U.S. is not obligated to provide direct military assistance, and Kenya is not required to participate in NATO operations.

The United States has committed $4.9 million (approximately Ksh642 million) in new funding for Kenya and other East African countries to improve cooperation and coordination in fighting international criminal networks and holding criminals accountable.

This funding will support capacity-building and reform efforts within Kenya’s police and justice sectors. The country has also committed to leading the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission to provide security assistance to Haiti.

As part of the new major non-NATO ally status, Kenya is set to receive 16 U.S.-made helicopters and 150 armoured vehicles, significantly boosting its military capabilities. This status has previously transformed the militaries of Tunisia, Morocco, and Egypt, with notable improvements in military strength and operational reforms.

Kenya’s new designation underscores the deepening US-Kenyan relations, promising enhanced security cooperation and strengthened defence capabilities.

