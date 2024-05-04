President Ruto appoints Ombati to join JSC replacing Macharia Njeru

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 — Omwanza Ombati is set to replace Macharia Njeru as Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Male Representative at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) following gazettement by President William Ruto.

In a gazette notice released on Friday, President Ruto said Ombati’s five-year term will commence on May 13.

Ombati was one of the three candidates who vied for the seat during LSK elections in February. He emerged victorious with a total of 3,357 votes.

He pledged to promote champion LSK’s voice in the JSC.

“For the members of the legal profession I promise to be your voice at the JSC and truly represent you and have your voice clearly and loudly,” he stated.

The LSK has two slots assigned equally based on gender.

The 11-member JSC, a key decision-making organ in the Judiciary, is established under the Constitution to among other things hire and consider petitions for removal of judges from office.

It’s membership includes Chief Justice Martha Koome (Chairperson) and Attorney General Justin Muturi.

By Minah Mahero

