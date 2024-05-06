Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto announces Sh10,000 stipend for displaced households

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – President William Ruto says each of the 40,000 households displaced by the ongoing floods will receive a Sh10,000 stipend.

Speaking when he visited flood victims in Mathare, the Head of State assured the displaced families will be given alternative land as restoration of riparian land starts.

“For all of the 40,000 households that have been evacuated because of their safety, the government will provide a stipend of 10,000 shillings to each household to look for temporary alternative settlements until further guidance by the government,” he stated.

He further announced that the government has set aside Sh1 billion for countrywide re-construction of schools damaged by floods.

The death toll in the countrywide flood tragedy has risen to 228.

According to the Interior Ministry, over 227,000 people have also been affected by the floods.

72 people are still missing in separate incidents across the country, while 42,526 households have been displaced affecting approximately 212,630 people.  

