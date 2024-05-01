President Ruto Announces 6pc Minimum Wage Increase As Kenyans Mark Labour Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya President William Ruto declared plans to boost the minimum wage by 6% during the 59th Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, assuring of better package ahead for workers.

He directed the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection to initiate discussions with the relevant committee for implementation as soon as possible.

“We want to agree on how we will push the nation forward. I call upon Labour Minister Florence Bore and the committees to convene a meeting and discuss ways to increase the minimum wage by at least 6%,” the president said.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to improving workers’ welfare despite economic challenges, citing policy measures that have reduced living costs. Ruto urged living within means and avoiding excessive debt.

Ruto also addressed unemployment, highlighting bilateral labour agreements to facilitate Kenyan access to international job markets.

The Secretary General of the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Francis Atwoli advocated for a 22.5% increase, underscoring the Union’s role in protecting workers’ welfare.

The move aims to ensure a decent standard of living for workers. The last minimum wage hike occurred in 2022, increasing the rate to Sh15,200.64.

To address labour disputes, Ruto directed the activation of various wage councils outlined in the 2007 Labour Relations Act. He emphasized the importance of dialogue in resolving sector-specific issues.

Regarding ongoing strikes, Ruto stressed adherence to court orders, urging parties to prioritize citizens’ interests. He emphasized the significance of respecting legal processes for effective dispute resolution.

