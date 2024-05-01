Pope Francis Offers Prayers for Kenya Amid Devastating Floods

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 1 – Pope Francis has expressed solidarity with Kenya as floods wreak havoc, claiming numerous lives.

Flash floods have claimed over 130 lives since March, displacing more than 130,000 people.

The Mai Mahiu flood tragedy that occurred on Tuesday alone accounted for 70 fatalities.

In a message shared on social media, the Pope stated, “I am spiritually close to the people of #Kenya at this time when severe floods have claimed many lives and destroyed vast areas. Let us Pray Together for all those who suffer the effects of this natural disaster.”

The Kenya Meteorological Department warns of prolonged heavy rains throughout May, raising concerns of further devastation.

Attributed to the El Niño weather phenomenon, excessive rainfall has caused rivers and sewers to overflow, leading to widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure.

President William Ruto, visiting the Mai Mahiu tragedy site, directed residents in riparian areas nationwide to evacuate to avoid disaster. Nairobi, the Coastal region, Rift Valley, Central, and parts of Nyanza are among the worst-hit areas.

In Nairobi’s slum areas like Mukuru and Mathare, houses have been washed away, leaving many residents homeless. Efforts by rescue teams have been ongoing, with some residents trapped on their rooftops.

Meteorologists predict continued near-average to above-average rainfall in several regions, with occasional thunderstorms anticipated.

Coastal areas like Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, Kwale, and parts of Tana River are expected to experience heavy rainfall, with May marking the peak of the Long Rains season.

Neighbouring countries like Tanzania, Burundi, and Uganda have also been affected, with significant displacements and casualties reported.

El Niño, a naturally occurring climate pattern, has led to increased precipitation, causing floods and landslides in some areas while inducing drought in others.

The UN’s World Meteorological Organization identifies this El Niño as one of the five strongest on record, underscoring its global impact.

