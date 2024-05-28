Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Policeman officer among 3 arrested over US Embassy staff shooting

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – A police officer was arrested on Monday in connection with the shooting incident that left a US Embassy employee dead outside a popular nightclub in Kiambu.

The victim, Anthony Njomo, 35, an electrician, died from the shooting incident on Saturday night.

Kiambu County Commander Michael Muchiri confirmed the arrest, stating that the firearm used during the incident had been recovered.

The officer was reportedly acting as a bodyguard for Comfort Homes Kenya director Hezekiel Kariuki at the time of the incident.

A Kiambu court has allowed police to hold the two suspects, Nason Kiteme and Joseph Njenga, for 10 days to conclude investigations.

Njomo was said to have been hit by a stray bullet while standing across the road, speaking on the phone near the nightclub.

Reports indicate that the shooting began with a dispute between groups accusing each other of seducing their women.

According to court papers, the tragic incident occurred outside Quick-in Lounge in Kiambu town. Njomo was a bystander when he was shot.

 The court documents list Nason Kiteme and Joseph Njenga as the first and second respondents, respectively.

They are a driver and handler for Comfort Homes Kenya director Hezekiel Kariuki.

Quick-in Lounge management disclosed on Sunday that they had handed over CCTV footage of the incident to authorities.

 The management emphasized that the nightclub does not allow guns within its premises.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

