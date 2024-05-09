Police in search for Kericho man who chopped wife’s ears over ‘disobedience’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 — Police in Kericho are pursuing a man accused of chopping off his wife’s ears on Wednesday in a confrontation over her alleged disobedience.

The incident reported in Sigowet-Soin, Kericho County, followed a heated exchange between the two.

“The suspect escaped immediately after committing the crime,” an incident report read in part.

Residents expressed shock over the incident saying such has not been reported before.

Police said the victim was receiving treatment at a local hospital as efforts to intercept the suspect and have him arraigned in court continue.

