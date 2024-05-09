Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Police said the victim was receiving treatment at a local hospital as efforts to intercept the suspect and have him arraigned in court continue/FILE

County News

Police in search for Kericho man who chopped wife’s ears over ‘disobedience’

The incident reported in Sigowet-Soin, Kericho County, followed a heated exchange between the two.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 — Police in Kericho are pursuing a man accused of chopping off his wife’s ears on Wednesday in a confrontation over her alleged disobedience.

The incident reported in Sigowet-Soin, Kericho County, followed a heated exchange between the two.

“The suspect escaped immediately after committing the crime,” an incident report read in part.

Residents expressed shock over the incident saying such has not been reported before.

Police said the victim was receiving treatment at a local hospital as efforts to intercept the suspect and have him arraigned in court continue.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Busia court grants prosecution request to detain county security officials for defrauding German

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – The Busia High Court on Thursday granted the prosecution’s application to detain the Busia Officer Commanding Station, his deputy,...

March 1, 2024

County News

GSU officer in violent robbery detained after being rescued from a mob

The officers on patrol established that the suspect had robbed a smart phone from a Kisii University student, and recovered the phone in question...

February 7, 2024

Top stories

3 suspects arrested as police burst mobile phone racket in Nyeri, 400 gadgets seized

The series of events that led to this major breakthrough began with the arrest of two men, John Kariuki and James Thuita, who were...

November 4, 2023

Top stories

2 Robbery with Violence Suspects Arrested in Vihiga County After Two Months on the Run

Philip Kitwa and Kennedy Arunga are now in custody following a forensic-led investigation conducted by Western Region crime researchers, according to police.

November 4, 2023

County News

Mentally unstable woman raped, killed in Kisumu

She bore evident wounds, including panga cuts on her thighs and a slit throat. Signs of a struggle were also found at the scene...

October 22, 2023

Africa

6 killed ‘over missing ID’ in South Africa mass shooting

In the latest mass shooting to rock the crime-ridden country, the suspects stormed into a house in a township near the eastern city of...

August 12, 2023

crime

Public recovers 3 firearms in failed robbery attempts – Police

NAIROBI, Kenya July 16 – Three firearms that had been stolen from authorities have been successfully recovered in separate incidents, police confirmed Sunday. In...

July 16, 2023

Kenya

Police nab two suspects involved in violent robbery

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 28 – Two robbery with violence suspects, identified as Ezekiel Kiarie and David Mwangi, have been apprehended by detectives. The arrest...

June 28, 2023