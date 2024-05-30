Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

CHINA DAILY

PLA Navy vessel to participate in multilateral drill in Nigeria – China Daily

Published

BEIJING — The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy will dispatch frigate Xuchang to Nigeria for a multilateral joint drill, a Chinese military spokesperson said on Thursday.

Xuchang is one of the PLA navy vessels currently carrying out the 46th escort mission in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia.

Focusing on counter-piracy and counter-oil theft, the drill will include subjects such as vessel maneuvering, joint patrol and communications drill, said Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference.

The participation of the PLA Navy in the drill will help deepen military exchanges and practical cooperation between China and relevant countries and promote the building of a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future, he said.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 733 566 499 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com

About The Author

CHINA DAILY

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News