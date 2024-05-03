PICTURES: Gen Kahariri takes oath as CDF, Lt Gen Omenda Vice CDF

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 — President William Ruto has presided over the swearing-in of General Charles Kahariri as Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) alongside other top commanders of Kenya Defence Forces at State House, Nairobi.

Friday’s inauguration followed an announcement on Thursday on the promotion of Lieutenant General Kahariri to the rank of General and his subsequent appointement as CDF.

Kahariri, takes over from Gen Francis Ogolla who died in a chopper crash alongside nine other military officers.

He pledged to uphold, protect and defend the Constitution, the people and Republic of Kenya while discharging his duties.

“I will diligently serve the people and the republic without fear, favour, bias, affection, ill-will, prejudice, or any political, religious or other influence,” he said.

Others sworn-in include Major General John Omenda who in now Vice Chief of the Defence Forces. He previously served as the Kenya Air Force Commander.

Major General Fatuma Gaiti Ahmed was sworn-in as the Kenya Air Force Commander while Major General Paul Owuor Otieno as Kenya Navy Commander.

President Ruto urged the leaders to discharge their mandate diligently, describing it as a solemn responsibility.

He urged them to serve the republic and the people of Kenya remembering that exercising the authority bestwowed on them comes with responsibility and accountability.

“The Kenya Defence Forces has a solid history of loyalty, commitment and professionalism. As the Chief of Defence Forces and the top command of KDF take charge, I urge them to serve our country with diligence and dedication. May the new leadership exercise authority with accountability,” Ruto said.

