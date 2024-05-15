Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

PICTURE STORY: President Ruto presides over KDF recruits pass-out parade

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 — President William Ruto has presided over the Kenya Defence Forces recruits Pass Out Parade at the Defence Forces Recruits Training School (DFRTS) in Uasin Gishu County.

The pass-out parade follows a six-month training of new Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) personnel.

Ruto led top military command and recruits in observing a minute of silence in honour of The Late Cheif of Defence Forces, General Francis Ogolla, during the Pass Out Parade at the ‘Kenya Defence Forces Recruits’ Training School.

The military chief died on April 18 after a KDF helicopter he and nine other officers were travelling in crashed in Sindar, Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

General Ogolla was laid to rest on April 21 at his Alego home in Siaya County, in a colourful ceremony complete with a 19-gun salute.

President Ruto recounted that Ogolla and his entourage had left Nairobi on the fateful Thursday morning, to visit troops deployed in the North Rift under ‘Operation Maliza Uhalifu,’ and later inspect construction works at the intense military training school.

