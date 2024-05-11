Pharmacy Board issues alert over fake cancer drugs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 — The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has issued a warning over a falsified batch of Herceptin 440mg (Trastuzumab 440mg) drugs, used in the treatment of breast and stomach cancer detected in the Kenyan market.

German’s Roche Products Ltd, maker of the legitimate brand confirmed the batch as counterfeit.

“The public is notified that this specific product batch number C5830083 is a confirmed counterfeit,” PPB said Saturday.

A PPB assessment revealed the the manufacturing date of the drug in question as 12/2021 with its expiration date documented as 11/2024.

The watchdog cautioned the public against the use, supply, sale, or distribution of the product saying it cannot assure its safety, quality, and efficacy.

“It is not authorized to be in the market and is a falsified product in view of the falsified contents, packaging, and labeling aspects, which have been confirmed by the brand owner,” PPB said.

Market surveillance

The regulatory authority said that in collaboration with government investigative agencies, it has instituted legal and regulatory actions against individuals suspected to be perpetrating illegal activities in contravention of the Pharmacy and Poisons Act (Cap. 244).

PPB said that it had initiated a rapid response and heightened market surveillance to ensure public health.

“We would like to assure the public that PPB has established a robust market surveillance and control system that continuously monitors the quality and safety of medical products in the Kenyan market,” PPB said.

The authority called on members of the public and healthcare providers to report and volunteer information on suspicious activities related to such acts of falsification and all suspicious, substandard, and falsified medical products.

