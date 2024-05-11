Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
A PPB assessment revealed the the manufacturing date of the drug in question as 12/2021 with its expiration date documented as 11/2024/FILE

Capital Health

Pharmacy Board issues alert over fake cancer drugs

German’s Roche Products Ltd, maker of the legitimate brand confirmed the batch as counterfeit.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 — The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has issued a warning over a falsified batch of Herceptin 440mg (Trastuzumab 440mg) drugs, used in the treatment of breast and stomach cancer detected in the Kenyan market.

German’s Roche Products Ltd, maker of the legitimate brand confirmed the batch as counterfeit.

“The public is notified that this specific product batch number C5830083 is a confirmed counterfeit,” PPB said Saturday.

A PPB assessment revealed the the manufacturing date of the drug in question as 12/2021 with its expiration date documented as 11/2024.

The watchdog cautioned the public against the use, supply, sale, or distribution of the product saying it cannot assure its safety, quality, and efficacy.

“It is not authorized to be in the market and is a falsified product in view of the falsified contents, packaging, and labeling aspects, which have been confirmed by the brand owner,” PPB said.

Market surveillance

The regulatory authority said that in collaboration with government investigative agencies, it has instituted legal and regulatory actions against individuals suspected to be perpetrating illegal activities in contravention of the Pharmacy and Poisons Act (Cap. 244).

PPB said that it had initiated a rapid response and heightened market surveillance to ensure public health.

“We would like to assure the public that PPB has established a robust market surveillance and control system that continuously monitors the quality and safety of medical products in the Kenyan market,” PPB said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The authority called on members of the public and healthcare providers to report and volunteer information on suspicious activities related to such acts of falsification and all suspicious, substandard, and falsified medical products.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says

It is not prostate cancer, but was discovered during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

February 5, 2024
Cancer Day is a global initiative uniting the world to reduce the burden of cancer. It takes place every year on February 4th. The day aims to save millions of lives each year through education, raising awareness and by pressing governments and individuals across the world to take action. Cancer Day is a global initiative uniting the world to reduce the burden of cancer. It takes place every year on February 4th. The day aims to save millions of lives each year through education, raising awareness and by pressing governments and individuals across the world to take action.

Capital Health

20-year-old girl triumphs over triple cancer challenge with hopeful outlook

She's bravely battling breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and cervical cancer.

February 3, 2024

Capital Health

Pharmacy Board warns against ‘Asali ya Wazee’ over extreme Viagra levels

PPB Chief Executive Officer Fred Siyoi warned the public against using the product saying it contains high Viagra levels.

November 22, 2023

Capital Health

KNH specialists salvage the limb of a patient with cancer of the bone

Limb salvage surgery involves removing the cancerous tumor along with a margin of adjoining tissue followed by reconstruction of the limb, both functionally and...

September 21, 2023

Capital Health

Pharmacy Board recalls Kenyan-made ‘Tamedol’ Paracetamol Oral Solution

PPB said on Wednesday it had received several complaints on the oral medication's quality prompting an investigation.

September 20, 2023
Indigenous foods health benefits have been found through various researches to have immense health benefits when consumed. Indigenous foods health benefits have been found through various researches to have immense health benefits when consumed.

FOOD SAFETY

Indigenous foods are the best defense against Non-communicable diseases: Medic

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 16 – The battle against the rising burden of Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Kenya can be won through the adoption and...

September 16, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Pharmacy Board warns against use of ‘Yoni’ vaginal pearls amid ‘detox’ craze

In a statement issued Monday regarding a brand identified as "Yoni Pearls", the Pharmacy Board said the products and other similar brands are unregistered...

August 7, 2023
Cancer Survivor Day, honorS individuals who have triumphed over cancer. Cancer Survivor Day, honorS individuals who have triumphed over cancer.

Kenya

Kenya joins global observance of National Cancer Survivor Day

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 4 – Kenya on Sunday joined the rest of the world in marking the observance of National Cancer Survivor Day, honoring...

June 4, 2023