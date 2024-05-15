Connect with us

The energy regulator noted that the price of diesel had been cross-subsidized with that of super petrol/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Petrol, Diesel And Kerosene Prices Drop By Sh1 In Latest EPRA Review

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – The Energy, Petroleum, and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has cut fuel prices by about Sh1, offering reprieve to motorists, firms, and households.

In the latest review, a liter of super petrol will be reduce by Sh1, diesel (Sh1.2), and kerosene (Sh1.3).

Consequently, a liter of super petrol will retail for Sh192.84 in Nairobi starting at midnight. While kerosene will go for Sh168.76, diesel has been set at Sh179.18.

Slight drops in kerosene and petrol came despite a marginal rise in the average landed cost of the imported commodities. However, the price of diesel dropped marginally.

“The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 3.82% from US$737.69 per cubic metre in March 2024 to US$765.87 per cubic metre in April 2024; Diesel decreased by 0.46% from US$722.51 per cubic metre to US$719.21 per cubic metre while Kerosene increased by 0.50% from US$725.31 per cubic metre to US$728.97 per cubic metre,” EPRA announced.

