Over 490,000 learners yet to report to school due to flooding

NAIROBI Kenya, May 31- Over 490,000 learners are yet to report to school weeks after second term reopening due to flooding.

According to a report by Save the Children Kenya, the children at home and in temporary shelters lack the resources to resume their studies.

The organisation’s Interim Country Director Mohamed Abdiladif urged the government to allow for unconditional enrollment of displaced children in nearby accessible schools.

He further revealed over 3,781 classrooms and 18,615 toilets were damaged due to flooding.

He said the damage caused by the floods damaged classrooms, toilets, and playgrounds in some schools.

“Further, learners who have been able to return to school have found damaged books, classrooms, and toilets, and their mental health remains a major concern,” he said.

“We are urging urgent public health measures to reduce risks of waterborne diseases in schools whose sanitation facilities are damaged. All children have a right to a quality, safe, and inclusive education.”

Abdiladif said the children in temporary shelters like camps also face Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV), and the loss of walking aids and wheelchairs for children with disabilities.

He said they also lack clean water for cooking and drinking and they face psychosocial stress and trauma.

“We, therefore, called on the government to support relevant line ministries to conduct rapid assessments to inform recovery efforts, repair dilapidated classrooms, dormitories and toilets, provide alternative learning spaces, and promote health and hygiene sessions within schools and communities,” he stated.

Since the onset of the March-April-May (MAM) rains, many households have been affected, displacements occurring, the establishment of displacement camps, submerging of arable land, businesses getting impacted, and livestock dying.

The Government said that the adverse conditions led to the displacement of 57,120 households, affecting around 285,600 people.

The Ministry of Interior reported on May 14,2024 that 100 schools had failed to reopen for the start of the second term due to significant damage caused by the floods.

Among these, 73 are primary schools, while 27 are secondary schools.

