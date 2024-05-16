Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

Only Sh300mn requested for DP’s Karen, Mombasa residences renovations – Harambee House

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – The Harambee House Annex says it has only requested for Sh300 million to carry out renovation at the Deputy President’s Karen, Mombasa residences.

Head of Deputy Presidential Communication Service Njeri Rugene explained that the Harambee House Annex Office and Mombasa Residence have been neglected over the last 15 years affecting critical areas of habitability, safety and security.

“A request for Sh300 million for renovation of the Harambee House Annex Office, Official Residence in Karen and the Official Residence in Mombasa; The Harambee House Annex Office and Mombasa Residence have been neglected over the last 15 years affecting critical areas of habitability, safety and security,” she explained.

    She stated that the office requested for 100 million Shillings to go towards purchase of new official cars.

    Rugene added that for the last 10 years, the Office of The Deputy President has heavily relied on old, and refurbished vehicles which are costly to maintain, compromising service delivery.

    She dismissed as false media reports that office of the Deputy President is 1.12 billion Shillings to enable renovations at both his Harambee Annex office and Karen residence.

    About The Author

    CORRESPONDENT

    See author's posts

    In this article:
    Comments
    Comments
    Advertisement

    More on Capital News

    Top stories

    President Ruto’s U.S. State Visit Marks Major Milestone and Investment Opportunity

    Kenya is gearing up to secure trillions of shillings in investments during President Ruto's week-long state visit to the United States.

    17 mins ago

    Top stories

    Kenya Aims for Significant Investment During President Ruto’s U.S. Visit

    become the sixth Head of State invited for a State Visit by U.S. President Joe Biden since he took office four years ago.

    25 mins ago

    NATIONAL NEWS

    All set for for second round of UDA elections in Homa Bay

    KISUMU, Kenya, May 16 – Preparations are in top gear for the second round of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party elections across the...

    27 mins ago

    NATIONAL NEWS

    Civil Society groups hold protest in Nairobi over orceful evictions

    NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – Civil Societies in Nairobi are a holding a peaceful march against unplanned developments and forceful evictions. The Nairobi Professional...

    32 mins ago

    NATIONAL NEWS

    Met Department issues heavy rain advisory in Nairobi, Central Highlands

    NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain advisory in Central Highlands including Nairobi, Western Kenya and parts...

    37 mins ago

    Top stories

    U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Raises Concerns Over Proposed Tax Hike

    The president has consistently defended his tax proposals, saying Kenya can only develop with taxation and not external loans.

    46 mins ago

    NATIONAL NEWS

    National Administration Committee roots for passport printing with 3 days

    The MPs spoke during the presentation of the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services' budget estimates for the 2024/25 Financial Year and supplementary...

    2 hours ago

    NATIONAL NEWS

    EPRA readies country for green hydrogen investments

    NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has today launched guidelines on Green Hydrogen and its Derivatives, activating a...

    2 hours ago