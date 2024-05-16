Only Sh300mn requested for DP’s Karen, Mombasa residences renovations – Harambee House

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – The Harambee House Annex says it has only requested for Sh300 million to carry out renovation at the Deputy President’s Karen, Mombasa residences.

Head of Deputy Presidential Communication Service Njeri Rugene explained that the Harambee House Annex Office and Mombasa Residence have been neglected over the last 15 years affecting critical areas of habitability, safety and security.

“A request for Sh300 million for renovation of the Harambee House Annex Office, Official Residence in Karen and the Official Residence in Mombasa; The Harambee House Annex Office and Mombasa Residence have been neglected over the last 15 years affecting critical areas of habitability, safety and security,” she explained.

She stated that the office requested for 100 million Shillings to go towards purchase of new official cars.

Rugene added that for the last 10 years, the Office of The Deputy President has heavily relied on old, and refurbished vehicles which are costly to maintain, compromising service delivery.

She dismissed as false media reports that office of the Deputy President is 1.12 billion Shillings to enable renovations at both his Harambee Annex office and Karen residence.

