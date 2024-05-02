Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The announcement came following a revelation that out of 30,000 PSVs within the county, only 12,000 have permits to operate/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

NTSA revokes licenses of 64 PSV SACCOs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 – The National Transport and Safety Authority(NTSA) has revoked the licenses for 64 Public Service Vehicle (PSV) SACCOs following noncompliance with regulations.

Some of these Saccos include Kensilver, Mbukinya, Moline, Wamasaa, Kiambu United, and Moro Express among others.

NTSA has thus advised the public not to board or book vehicles of these Saccos to avoid inconveniences.

NTSA has further directed the police to impound vehicles under these Saccos that will be found operating following the revocation of their licenses.

“Members of the Public are hereby advised not to board vehicles belonging to these Saccos/Companies to avoid inconveniences,” it stated.

“The National Police Service (NPS) has been advised to impound vehicles belonging to the Saccos/Companies found operating following the revocation of their licenses,” it added.

This comes a month after the authority revoked the licenses of  Bungoma Line Safari Ltd and Smart Highways Sacco Ltd, following their failure to comply with provisions of “section 5 of the NTSA (operation of PSV) regulations 2014.” and analysis of speed data violations.

The two Saccos have been required to present their vehicles to establish the functionality of the installed speed limiters if they want their licenses restored.

About The Author

KEN MUTHOMI

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyans blame matatu drivers, Murkomen for increased road accidents

NAIROBI Kenya May 2- Public transport drivers and Transport Cabinet Secretary have emerged as entities deemed to be highly responsible for the majority of...

8 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to support online learning in institutions

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 – President William Ruto has urged institutions of higher learning to adopt innovation and emerging technologies to enhance access to...

13 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Cyclone Hidaya to cause heavy rainfall, large waves, strong winds at the coast

The coastal region is likely to experience Cyclone Hidaya which may cause mudslides and landslides.

55 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt intensifies flood mitigation measures

The Cabinet noted that more citizens who have been affected by floods, mudslides and landslides are increasingly receiving help with food and non-food items...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

56pc want county govts to oversee flood response efforts

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 – A just released survey by the Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) shows that 37 percent of Kenyans feel...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

TIFA Poll: 47pc of Kenyans say Nakhumicha to blame for prolonged doctors’ strike

NAIROBI, Kenya May 2 – 47 percent of Kenyans who participated in a the survey conducted by the Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA)...

2 hours ago

AGRICULTURE

Linturi impeachment motion sails through crucial first stage

The motion tabled on Thursday met the required threshold of 117 members after garnering the support of 149 MPs while 36 voted against it...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

TIFA Poll: CS Linturi worst performing CS with E rating

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 – A recent survey has ranked Mithika Linturi as the worst performing Cabinet Secretary with an E rating. According to...

7 hours ago