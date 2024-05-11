Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
NTSA, working jointly with the police, will intensify safety checks on all public transport to enhance road safety/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

NTSA, police step up compliance checks ahead of school reopening

Murkomen, speaking in Homa Bay on Saturday, asserted that the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) in conjunction with the Interior Ministry will intensify safety checks on all public transport to enhance road safety.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 — The government is stepping up road compliance checks ahead of school reopening on Monday with Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen vowing zero tolerance to misconduct.

Murkomen, speaking in Homa Bay on Saturday, asserted that the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) in conjunction with the police will intensify safety checks on all public transport to enhance road safety.

”Over a million students are going back to school. That means there will be pressure on public transport. We will be monitoring unroadworthy vehicles on the roads next week to ensure that all our people are safe,” he said.

President William Ruto ordered the re-opening of schools for the second term in a national address on Wednesday, May 1, following two postponements over floods witnessed since April.

The Head of State said the Kenya Meteorological Department had predicted favorable conditions in the week beginning May 13.

“All parents are advised on assessment of the weathermen and the assessment of the government of Kenya; it will now be safe and we have made adequate arrangements,” the President said.

Flash floods and landslides reported in parts of the country have claimed 267 lives according to government data, a factor it now says has changed owing to slowed downpours across the country.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

Machogu tours schools in Nairobi ahead of Monday reopening

Machogu inspected infrastructure at Karen C School in Langata, Kongoni Primary School in South C, Toi Primary School in Kibra, and Ainsworth Primary School...

2 days ago

EDUCATION

KNUT urges case-specific reopening of schools citing flood risks

Oyuu who toured schools most impacted by floods in Nyando Sub County on Thursday said KNUT supports delayed re-opening in specific cases owing to...

2 days ago

EDUCATION

Govt mulls delayed reopening of schools impacted by floods

Kipsang ruled out a nationwide delay instead saying the ministry will only consider areas affected by floods.

April 27, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt bans proboxes and other small wagons from operating as PSVs, again

Murkomen's announcement on Tuesday came amid public criticism over the failure of the government to ensure order on roads amid gross traffic violations including...

April 10, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

NTSA cautions motorists of slippery roads owing to oil buildup

NTSA Director General George Njao said the deposits could result in slippery surfaces making stopping more difficult and raising the possibility of losing control.

April 6, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

NTSA to review guidelines for school bus, commercial vehicle operators

Key issues identified for revision within the regulatory framework for school transport operators include the conduct of crew members in buses ferrying school children,...

April 4, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

NTSA intensifies countrywide road safety compliance checks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has intensified efforts in conducting stringent road safety compliance checks across the...

April 1, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Fatalities from road accidents rise by 7pc: NTSA data

The Authority said 384 pedestrians,77 drivers, 225 passengers, 16 pedal cyclists, 242 motorcyclists, and 82 pillion passengers lost their lives in road accidents between...

March 22, 2024