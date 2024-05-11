NTSA, police step up compliance checks ahead of school reopening

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 — The government is stepping up road compliance checks ahead of school reopening on Monday with Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen vowing zero tolerance to misconduct.

Murkomen, speaking in Homa Bay on Saturday, asserted that the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) in conjunction with the police will intensify safety checks on all public transport to enhance road safety.

”Over a million students are going back to school. That means there will be pressure on public transport. We will be monitoring unroadworthy vehicles on the roads next week to ensure that all our people are safe,” he said.

President William Ruto ordered the re-opening of schools for the second term in a national address on Wednesday, May 1, following two postponements over floods witnessed since April.

The Head of State said the Kenya Meteorological Department had predicted favorable conditions in the week beginning May 13.

“All parents are advised on assessment of the weathermen and the assessment of the government of Kenya; it will now be safe and we have made adequate arrangements,” the President said.

Flash floods and landslides reported in parts of the country have claimed 267 lives according to government data, a factor it now says has changed owing to slowed downpours across the country.

