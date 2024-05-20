No survivors found at Iran President Ebrahim Raisi’s chopper crash site

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 20 – President Ebrahim Raisi is now believed to be dead alongside eight others following a helicopter crash on Sunday..

Raisi and the country’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were flying back from Azerbaijan when their chopper went down near Eastern the border.

After a long night search hampered by bad weather, rescuers say they have found the badly damaged wreckage with no signs of survivors because it went up in flames on impact.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called for prayers, while assuring that there will be no disruption in governance.

Rescuers led by the Red Crescent said that the entire cabin of the helicopter was significantly damaged and burned with no signs of survivors on the site.

There is however, no official statement from the Iranian government so far and the local media that is heavily controlled is yet to formally announce Raisi’s death for fear of consequences.

According to the Iranian Constitution, in the event of the president’s death or incapacity, the first vice president will take over and assume the functions of the president until an election is held within a maximum period of 50 days.

The first Vice President or Iran is Mohammad Mokhber, the person now next in line in the presidency with authority of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei who has the final say in that Islamic Republic.

On the other hand, Raisi who was tipped to succeed the current Supreme Leader who is aging and frail, is hardliner with deep connections in the judiciary where he served as its head and religious elite.

Over the years, he rose through the ranks of the judicial and political systems and ran unsuccessfully for president in 2017 before winning four years later.

