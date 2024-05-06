Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

NCPB MD Kimote suspended over fake fertilizer scandal

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – The National Cereals and Produce Board has suspended Joseph Kimote as MD and replaced him with Samuel Karogo in an acting capacity.

The board’s chairman Samuel Ragwa confirmed to Capital FM News that the decision to suspend the MD and other officials who were involved in the scam was made today.

“Work must continue and that is why we made the decision. So we have replaced John Kimote with Samuel Karogo who was the General Finance manager as the acting MD,” he said. 

This comes days after Kimote, along with Corporate Secretary John Kiplangat Ngetich, and General Marketing Manager John Mbaya Matiri were arrested on Wednesday after the Director of Public Prosecution approved charges against them.

Detectives, acting on the directive of the DPP, swiftly moved to arrest the officials for their alleged roles in the fertilizer fraud that led to an impeachment motion against Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi.

Investigations led by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters, also led to the questioning of officials from government agencies responsible for handling the fake fertilizer, including the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and suppliers.

In March, the Ministry of Agriculture advised farmers who had purchased the counterfeit fertilizer to cease its use immediately and seek guidance from NCPB facilities.

The ministry also announced that KEBS had initiated legal action against the manufacturer.

In response to the scandal, the Ministry of Agriculture directed NCPB to recall all substandard fertilizers distributed to farmers as part of an escalating probe into the matter.

KEN MUTHOMI

