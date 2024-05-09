National administration working round the clock for seamless school reopening: Omollo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 — The government is monitoring the current conditions to ensure the successful reopening of schools on Monday.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said Thursday that the initiative is being spearheaded by National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) alongside Regional and County Directors of Education.

Learning is set to resume on Monday across the country, following forecasts indicating a decrease in the recent heavy rains.

“Students, especially those in boarding schools, will begin their return

between tomorrow and Monday. Despite some challenges, we have

implemented measures to ensure the safe movement of students,” Omollo said.

In Nairobi County, where several families were displaced by floods, the Interior PS indicated affected schools are undergoing necessary repairs.

The PS said a total of 21 counties have been severely impacted,

with nearly 2,000 schools affected.

“We have established adequate mechanisms to enable our students to continue their education smoothly,” he stated.

Madaraka Day preparations

Omollo was speaking when he conducted an assessment of the Masinde

Muliro Stadium in Bungoma County, in readiness for the upcoming Madaraka Day celebrations slated for June 1.

“Today we have had an assessment of virtually all the locations the activities

will be happening as part of the celebrations,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Omollo was speaking when he conducted an assessment of the Masinde Muliro Stadium in Bungoma County/MINA

The stadium will host the main celebrations, which will be preceded by an

exhibition at the Kibabii University under the theme: Food and

Security. The County Commissioner’s residence will host the State

Luncheon after the celebrations.

“Our last point of call was the County Commissioner’s residence, which will

be the garden where His Excellency the President will host the luncheon,” he said.

“That is ready, the contractor will hand over the site on Monday and we are

confident that all other preparations for the celebrations will be

completed in time.”

National Youth Service (NYS) personnel are aiding in the completion of the

stadium’s terraces, and infrastructure, including road repairs and utility

services that are on schedule.

Omollo said teams from Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) and the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) are working to deliver the feeder roads within and outside Bungoma town while Kenya Power and State Department for Water have also done the necessary electricity and water connections.

The PS was accompanied by colleagues Veronica Nduva (Performance and Delivery Management) and Teresia Mbaika (Devolution) as well as Regional Commissioner (Western) Irungu Macharia, senior state officials from the National Celebrations Steering Committee, Kibabii University Vice-Chancellor Professor Isaac Ipara Odeo, and Bungoma County officials.

About The Author