Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo/MINA/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

National administration working round the clock for seamless school reopening: Omollo

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said Thursday that the initiative is being spearheaded by National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) alongside Regional and County Directors of Education.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 — The government is monitoring the current conditions to ensure the successful reopening of schools on Monday.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said Thursday that the initiative is being spearheaded by National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) alongside Regional and County Directors of Education.

Learning is set to resume on Monday across the country, following forecasts indicating a decrease in the recent heavy rains.

“Students, especially those in boarding schools, will begin their return
between tomorrow and Monday. Despite some challenges, we have
implemented measures to ensure the safe movement of students,” Omollo said.

In Nairobi County, where several families were displaced by floods, the Interior PS indicated affected schools are undergoing necessary repairs.

The PS said a total of 21 counties have been severely impacted,
with nearly 2,000 schools affected.

“We have established adequate mechanisms to enable our students to continue their education smoothly,” he stated.

Madaraka Day preparations

Omollo was speaking when he conducted an assessment of the Masinde
Muliro Stadium in Bungoma County, in readiness for the upcoming Madaraka Day celebrations slated for June 1.

“Today we have had an assessment of virtually all the locations the activities
will be happening as part of the celebrations,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Omollo was speaking when he conducted an assessment of the Masinde Muliro Stadium in Bungoma County/MINA

The stadium will host the main celebrations, which will be preceded by an
exhibition at the Kibabii University under the theme: Food and
Security. The County Commissioner’s residence will host the State
Luncheon after the celebrations.

“Our last point of call was the County Commissioner’s residence, which will
be the garden where His Excellency the President will host the luncheon,” he said.

“That is ready, the contractor will hand over the site on Monday and we are
confident that all other preparations for the celebrations will be
completed in time.”

National Youth Service (NYS) personnel are aiding in the completion of the
stadium’s terraces, and infrastructure, including road repairs and utility
services that are on schedule.

Omollo said teams from Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) and the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) are working to deliver the feeder roads within and outside Bungoma town while Kenya Power and State Department for Water have also done the necessary electricity and water connections.

The PS was accompanied by colleagues Veronica Nduva (Performance and Delivery Management) and Teresia Mbaika (Devolution) as well as Regional Commissioner (Western) Irungu Macharia, senior state officials from the National Celebrations Steering Committee, Kibabii University Vice-Chancellor Professor Isaac Ipara Odeo, and Bungoma County officials.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Interior Ministry Calls for Enhanced Border Collaboration Amid Global Security Threats

Through fostering dialogue, innovation, and a shared sense of purpose, PS Omollo expressed confidence in overcoming security challenges and effectively streamlining border management practices.

April 2, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Raymond Omollo: Counties must complement national govt response to floods

Omollo said the national government has continued to exercise its duty in ensuring Kenyans are safe from the dangers posed by floods witnessed in...

November 26, 2023

Top stories

Kenyan Government Launches Digital Reporting and Monitoring Tool “Project BETA”

It will enhance the timeliness and credibility of information related to government projects and programs.

November 22, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Omollo, colleague PSs review progress on government projects in coastal tour

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo together with his Defence counterpart Patrick Mariru, Idris Dakota (Cabinet Affairs), Teresia Mbaika (Devolution) and Veronica Nduva (Performance and...

October 27, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Omollo urges scholars to support security, peace building efforts

To bolster its capacity to address conflicts within and outside the country, PS Omollo disclosed that Kenya is in the final stages of reviewing...

October 24, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

All set for Mashujaa day celebrations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Preparations for the 60th Mashujaa Day fete slated for Friday, October 20, in Kericho are in their final stages....

October 18, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to integrate private security to national security architecture

PS Omollo said utilizing private security agents is essential to enhancing the country's overall security as well as safeguard citizens lives.

September 21, 2023

Top stories

Kenya Calls on NGOs and PBOs to Align Operations with President Ruto’s Development Agenda

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – The Kenyan government has issued a call to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and Public Benefits Organizations (PBOs) to realign their...

September 9, 2023