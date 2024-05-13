Nairobi to reach over 200,000 learners under Dishi na County initiative

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 — Over 200,000 learners in Nairobi are set to receive meals under the Dishi na County Initiative following school reopening on Monday with City Hall anticipating increased demand linked to the impact of floods on households.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said the county government had increased meals supported under the initiative by 20,000. The county only provided 180,000 meals daily during the First Term.

Speaking at the official opening of Lenana School Primary by President William Ruto, Sakaja confirmed the initiative will continue.

The Governor’s sentiments were supported by Food For Education, a strategic partner of the county-run initiative.

Vincent Muiruri said the initiative has been a catalyst to increased pupil enrolment and retention in public primary schools, hence the need to keep enhancing it.

‘’Last Term we had around 184,000 learners,this term we expect the number to increase.. however we have done enough preparations to make sure that they get meals,’’ Muiruri noted.

Twelve kitchens

Over 1,586 workers under the Dishi na County initiative working in twelve kitchens strategically set up across Nairobi prepare meals and transport them to various schools before 11:30am.

‘’Preparing meals starts the day before and the food is cooked overnight then transportation starts before 10:00am to various schools’’

Food cooked is sourced from different parts of the country by the nongovernmental organization hence empowering farmers financially.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘’We get rice from Mwea, beans from central and ndengu (green grams) from West Kenya,’’ Muiruti reiterated.

Dishi na County was launched in 2023 with the ground breaking ceremony of ten kitchens across the county. The first meal was served on August 28.

In January 2024, the second phase of the programme was launched increasing the number of children receiving school meals to 184,000 up from 80,000 meals.

Food For Education, Nairobi’s partner for the initiative, also operates in Murang’a and Mombasa county.

About The Author